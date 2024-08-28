Ben Ainslie robbed of Rolex watch at knifepoint in Barcelona

Spanish media have reported that Ben Ainslie has been robbed of his Rolex watch at knifepoint in Barcelona.

Sir Ben said in a statement: “Barcelona is a fantastic host city for the America’s Cup. The team has felt welcomed and is enjoying our stay in this vibrant city.”

“Like in all big cities, you can be affected by opportunistic crime and my situation is no different. This is now a matter with the local authorities.”

The mugging took place last Saturday. Spain’s National Police has said it will bolster security at the America’s Cup,

Ainslie is in Barcelona with his INEOS Britannia America’s Cup team competing in the 37th America’s Cup.

Ineos Britannis is due to start racing in the Louis Vuitton Cup selection series on Thursday 29 August.

Ainslie won medals at five consecutive Olympic Games including silver in Atlanta 1996 and gold in Sydney, Athens, Beijing and London.