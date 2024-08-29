Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Selection Series – Day 1

The Louis Vuitton Cup – Challenger Selection Series starts Thursday (29 Aug) in Barcelona.

Racing starts at 13:00hrs UK (14.00 CET) and will be screened live here on the America’s Cup YouTube channel.

Weather forecast 29 August:

Wind Easterly 7 knot, Wave height 0.4 metre

13:27 UK – The America’s Cup worst nightmare is playing out on day 1 of the LV Challenger Selection Series. The first matchrace is on a rolling delay as the wind drops below sailable (foiling) levels.

13:47 – Race 1 – Orient Express and Alinghi, Split start, FRA left, SUI right.

FRA lead by 200m at gate 1.

FRA lead at gate 3 by 46sec and 550+ metres. Course shortened

At gate 5 FRA lead by 48 sec sailing at 30-35 kts.

Orient Express win Race 1 from Alinghi Red Bull by 24 sec.

14:23 UK – Race 2 – Luna Rossa and ETNZ close start, NZL with small lead.

ETNZ tack away first, but Luna Rossa lead at cross and lead at gate 1 by 11sec.

ETNZ catch-up and take lead at gate 3 by 5 sec, and at gate 4 by 21 sec.

ETNZ lead by 21 sec at gate 5, and ETNZ win by 12 sec over Luna Rossa.

14:59 UK – Race 3 – INEOS Britannia and American Magic

American Magic off foils pre-start and Ineos start clear away.

Ineos have 700+m lead when American Magic start, Ineos lead by 64sec at gate 1.

Ineos lead by 62sec at gate 2, and American Magic cut lead to 500m.

Ineos lead at gate 3, American Magic touch down and recover.

By gate 5 Ineos lead by 40sec 360m

At finish Ineos win by 14sec with American Magic closing to 80 metres.

Challenger Selection Series Day 1 Racing:

Race 1 Orient Express Racing FRA – 1pt v Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI – 0pt

Race 2 Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA – 0pt v Emirates Team New Zealand NZL – 0pt

RAce 3 INEOS Britannia GBR v NYYC American Magic USA

Race 4 Orient Express Racing FRA v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA

The Challenger Selection Series comprises of a double Round Robin stage – Defender ETNZ will then withdraw – and the four remaining challengers will race in a first-to-five-points Semi-Final, with the two winners advancing a two-boat Match Race Final.

The winner of the Louis Vuitton Cup Final becomes the actual Challenger and will meet the Defender ETNZ in the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match from 12 October 2024.

Louis Vuitton Cup Race Schedule Round 1

