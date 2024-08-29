2024 RS Aero World Championships – Day 4

Day 4 of the RS Aero World Championships, 26-30 August 2024.

Leaders after Day 4:

RS Aero 5 – Georgia Booth GBR

– Georgia Booth GBR RS Aero 6 – Sofiia Naumenko UKR

– Sofiia Naumenko UKR RS Aero 7 – Finley Dickinson GBR

– Finley Dickinson GBR RS Aero 9 – Ben Flower CAN

In the RS Aero 5s Britain’s Georgia Booth has taken the lead with a 1, 2, 7, on 38 pts.

Jonathan Bailey GBR 2, 1, 3, also had a good day and moves into second with 39 pts, while overnight leader Roscoe Martin GBR -36, 3, 1, drops back to third with 40 pts.

In the RS Aero 6s Sofiia Naumenko UKR, 4, 4, -9, keeps the lead on 30 pts.

Britain’s Andrew Frost GBR with 2, -11, 5, keeps second overall with 35 pts, and Dan Venables GBR -17, 2, 8, is third with 39 pts.

Race winners were Jon Emmett GBR 9, 6, 1, who holds onto fifth, and Harrison Pye GBR with 3, 1, 4, now sixth, while Steve Jackson GBR 1, 5, 16, moves up into ninth.

In the RS Aero 7 Class Finley Dickenson (GBR) with a 1, 1, 3, score continues to lead with 14 pts.

Arthur Farley GBR -65, 2, 6, remains in second now with on 30 pts and third is still Tim Hire GBR with 49 pts.

Winner of the third race (R12) was Jonathan Burns GBR who is now in 37th overall.

In the RS Aero 9 Class Ben Flower CAN with -20, 1, 1, keeps his lead with 13 pts.

While Peter Barton GBR 1, 2, 3, consolidated his second place on 17 pts. In third is Erik Wahlberg SWE 2, -9, 3, with 26 pts.

RS Aero results after 12 races and 2 discards.

RS Aero 5 World Championship – Leaders after Day 4 (53 entries)

1st GBR Georgia Booth – – 1 2 7 – – 38 pts

2nd GBR Jonathan Bailey – – 2 1 3 – – 39 pts

3rd GBR Roscoe Martin – – -36 3 1 – – 40 pts

4th GBR Sammy Isaacs-Johnson – – 5 -18 4 – – 51 pts

5th GBR Teddy Dunn – – 8 -17 6 – – 79 pts

6th EST Andrias Sillaste – – 4 10 9 – – 103 pts

7th GBR Alice Davis – – 13 8 2 – – 104 pts

8th GBR Andy Palmer-Felgate – – 20 -36 5 – – 105 pts

9th GBR Ed Day – – -51 5 13 – – 107 pts

10th GBR Kieran Lewis – – 11 9 8 – – 109 pts

RS Aero 6 World Championship – Leaders after Day 4 (41 entries)

1st UKR Sofiia Naumenko – – 4 4 -9 – – 30 pts

2nd GBR Andrew Frost – – 2 -11 5 – – 35 pts

3rd GBR Dan Venables – – -17 2 8 – – 39 pts

4th GBR Sam Blaker – – 5 3 -13 – – 40 pts

5th GBR Jon Emmett – – 9 6 1 – – 49 pts

6th GBR Harrison Pye – – 3 1 4 – – 54 pts

7th GBR Tom Ahlheid – – 7 13 11 – – 74 pts

8th GBR Spike Daniels – – 11 12 2 – – 88 pts

9th GBR Steve Jackson – – 1 5 16 – – 98 pts

10th IRL Daragh Sheridan – – 18 -27 7 – – 103 pts

RS Aero 7 World Championship – Leaders after Day 4 (65 entries)

1st GBR Finley Dickinson – – 1 1 3 – – 14 pts

2nd GBR Arthur Farley – – -65 2 6 – – 30 pts

3rd GBR Tim Hire – – 9 3 -65 – – 49 pts

4th GBR Joe Rowe – – 2 9 2 – – 51 pts

5th GBR Freddie Sunderland – – 7 15 -33 – – 60 pts

6th GBR Alex Horlock – – -18 7 7 – – 65 pts

7th GBR Jack Miller – – 4 6 -17 – – 74 pts

8th GBR Noah Rees – – -21 4 14 – – 87 pts

9th GBR Craig Williamson – – -24 13 5 – – 88 pts

10th GBR Dominic Hall – – 12 8 4 – – 96 pts

RS Aero 9 World Championship – Leaders after Day 4 (18 entries)

1st CAN Ben Flower – – -20 1 1 – – 13 pts

2nd GBR Peter Barton – – 1 2 3 – – 17 pts

3rd SWE Erik Wahlberg – – 2 -9 2 – – 26 pts

4th GBR Chris Larr – – 5 4 4 – – 42 pts

5th USA Dylan Williams – – -10 6 5 – – 58 pts

6th GBR Robbie Lawson – – 4 5 10 – – 62 pts

7th GBR Richard Watsham – – 6 3 7 – – 63 pts

8th GBR Ben Swann – – 3 -20 9 – – 69 pts

9th GBR Martin Boyde – – 12 7 6 – – 78 pts

10th GBR Richard Le Mare – – -16 10 8 – – 92 pts