2024 RS Aero World Championships – Day 4

Day 4 of the RS Aero World Championships, 26-30 August 2024.
Leaders after Day 4:
- RS Aero 5 – Georgia Booth GBR
- RS Aero 6 – Sofiia Naumenko UKR
- RS Aero 7 – Finley Dickinson GBR
- RS Aero 9 – Ben Flower CAN
In the RS Aero 5s Britain’s Georgia Booth has taken the lead with a 1, 2, 7, on 38 pts.
Jonathan Bailey GBR 2, 1, 3, also had a good day and moves into second with 39 pts, while overnight leader Roscoe Martin GBR -36, 3, 1, drops back to third with 40 pts.
In the RS Aero 6s Sofiia Naumenko UKR, 4, 4, -9, keeps the lead on 30 pts.
Britain’s Andrew Frost GBR with 2, -11, 5, keeps second overall with 35 pts, and Dan Venables GBR -17, 2, 8, is third with 39 pts.
Race winners were Jon Emmett GBR 9, 6, 1, who holds onto fifth, and Harrison Pye GBR with 3, 1, 4, now sixth, while Steve Jackson GBR 1, 5, 16, moves up into ninth.
In the RS Aero 7 Class Finley Dickenson (GBR) with a 1, 1, 3, score continues to lead with 14 pts.
Arthur Farley GBR -65, 2, 6, remains in second now with on 30 pts and third is still Tim Hire GBR with 49 pts.
Winner of the third race (R12) was Jonathan Burns GBR who is now in 37th overall.
In the RS Aero 9 Class Ben Flower CAN with -20, 1, 1, keeps his lead with 13 pts.
While Peter Barton GBR 1, 2, 3, consolidated his second place on 17 pts. In third is Erik Wahlberg SWE 2, -9, 3, with 26 pts.
RS Aero results after 12 races and 2 discards.
RS Aero 5 World Championship – Leaders after Day 4 (53 entries)
1st GBR Georgia Booth – – 1 2 7 – – 38 pts
2nd GBR Jonathan Bailey – – 2 1 3 – – 39 pts
3rd GBR Roscoe Martin – – -36 3 1 – – 40 pts
4th GBR Sammy Isaacs-Johnson – – 5 -18 4 – – 51 pts
5th GBR Teddy Dunn – – 8 -17 6 – – 79 pts
6th EST Andrias Sillaste – – 4 10 9 – – 103 pts
7th GBR Alice Davis – – 13 8 2 – – 104 pts
8th GBR Andy Palmer-Felgate – – 20 -36 5 – – 105 pts
9th GBR Ed Day – – -51 5 13 – – 107 pts
10th GBR Kieran Lewis – – 11 9 8 – – 109 pts
RS Aero 6 World Championship – Leaders after Day 4 (41 entries)
1st UKR Sofiia Naumenko – – 4 4 -9 – – 30 pts
2nd GBR Andrew Frost – – 2 -11 5 – – 35 pts
3rd GBR Dan Venables – – -17 2 8 – – 39 pts
4th GBR Sam Blaker – – 5 3 -13 – – 40 pts
5th GBR Jon Emmett – – 9 6 1 – – 49 pts
6th GBR Harrison Pye – – 3 1 4 – – 54 pts
7th GBR Tom Ahlheid – – 7 13 11 – – 74 pts
8th GBR Spike Daniels – – 11 12 2 – – 88 pts
9th GBR Steve Jackson – – 1 5 16 – – 98 pts
10th IRL Daragh Sheridan – – 18 -27 7 – – 103 pts
RS Aero 7 World Championship – Leaders after Day 4 (65 entries)
1st GBR Finley Dickinson – – 1 1 3 – – 14 pts
2nd GBR Arthur Farley – – -65 2 6 – – 30 pts
3rd GBR Tim Hire – – 9 3 -65 – – 49 pts
4th GBR Joe Rowe – – 2 9 2 – – 51 pts
5th GBR Freddie Sunderland – – 7 15 -33 – – 60 pts
6th GBR Alex Horlock – – -18 7 7 – – 65 pts
7th GBR Jack Miller – – 4 6 -17 – – 74 pts
8th GBR Noah Rees – – -21 4 14 – – 87 pts
9th GBR Craig Williamson – – -24 13 5 – – 88 pts
10th GBR Dominic Hall – – 12 8 4 – – 96 pts
RS Aero 9 World Championship – Leaders after Day 4 (18 entries)
1st CAN Ben Flower – – -20 1 1 – – 13 pts
2nd GBR Peter Barton – – 1 2 3 – – 17 pts
3rd SWE Erik Wahlberg – – 2 -9 2 – – 26 pts
4th GBR Chris Larr – – 5 4 4 – – 42 pts
5th USA Dylan Williams – – -10 6 5 – – 58 pts
6th GBR Robbie Lawson – – 4 5 10 – – 62 pts
7th GBR Richard Watsham – – 6 3 7 – – 63 pts
8th GBR Ben Swann – – 3 -20 9 – – 69 pts
9th GBR Martin Boyde – – 12 7 6 – – 78 pts
10th GBR Richard Le Mare – – -16 10 8 – – 92 pts