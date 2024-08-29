Loïs Berrehar (Macif 2022) has won the first leg of the Solitaire du Figaro Paprec

Loïs Berrehar (Skipper Macif 2022) has won the first leg of the Solitaire du Figaro Paprec, before the jury.

In light, ghosting conditions which prevailed for the final miles of the passage, Loïs Berrehar won the first leg of the 55th edition of the Solitaire du Figaro between Le Havre and Gijón.

After three days and 20 or so hours and more than 600 miles of racing Berrehar seized the advantage in the closing few hundred metres to the finish, eking out a small lead ahead of a very closely bunched group of five possible winners.

In the end only 95 seconds separated the first three in the provisional rankings, before the jury. Basile Bourgnon (Edenred) and the rookie, Jules Ducelier (Région Normandie) took second and third place respectively.

Basile Bourgnon (Edenred) and Loïs Berrehar (Skipper Macif 2022) made a remarkable comeback during the night and early this morning, warding off the threats from long time leader Alexis Loison.

Tom Dolan, first in the Vivi Trophy rankings

In the Vivi Trophy rankings skippers from outside of France, Ireland’s Tom Dolan (Smurfit Kappa – Kingspan) takes the award.

Dolan was up in third last night with less than 100 miles to go the line but was as deep as 17th at one points but he has had a great race finishing ninth overall with a time of 3 days 22 hours 1 minute and 52 seconds.

The Défi Paprec, the new double handed race which follows the Stage 1 course and is designed as a taster leading into Figaro long offshore races was won by Hugo Le Clech and Arthur Meurisse (Mieux).

After three days, 22 hours 9 minutes and 44 seconds, Le Clech and Meurisse finished ahead of Britain’s young Ellie Driver and David Paul (Chilli Pepper) who took an excellent second place.