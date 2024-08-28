With the The Louis Vuitton Cup – Challenger Selection Series due to start Thursday (29 Aug) , how did the five challenger teams really fare in the Preliminary Series?

The preliminary series Win-Loss scoreline does not show the full story due to the number of technical/equipment breakdowns that caused retirements. Luna Rossa, American Magic and Orient Express (twice ) retired from races.

For the Challenger Selection Series, with team points counting towards qualification to the semi-final stage, breakdowns become critical as one challenger will be eliminated.

Another confusing factor is that although the Kiwis take part , the ETNZ’s points do not count . . . the competition is really between the five challengers to avoid finishing fifth and leaving the event.

Looking at the win-loss details it indicates that the Kiwis overall win looks more sweeping than it was, only two straight forward wins, over the British and Swiss teams.

Luna Rossa and American Magic were clearly top of the challengers with the USA team having the edge with the only win over ETNZ but losing to Luna Rossa.

Ineos Britannia lost to the three strongest teams – ETNZ, Luna Ross and American Magic – and although they should survive to make the Semi-final stage, Alinghi Red Bull could be the spoiler.

In the Preliminary Regatta, Defender Emirates Team New Zealand recorded four wins and had one loss, to NYYC American Magic.

Their wins over Luna Rossa and Orient Express were after retirements with problems. So two actual race wins and the final win over Luna Rossa.

For the Challenger Teams:

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA had four wins, which were against ETNZ, American Magic, Ineos Britannia and Orient Express (stability problem).

Luna Rossa lost to ETNZ after retiring with a competer problem.

NYYC American Magic USA had three wins, which were against Alinghi, Ineos Britannia and ETNZ.

They lost to Luna Rossa, and to Orient Express after a rudder problem.

INEOS Britannia GBR had two wins, which were against Orient Express and Alinghi.

They lost to American Magic, Luna Rossa and ETNZ.



Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI had 1 win against Orient Express.

Orient Express Racing FRA had one win, when American Magic had a rudder problem and retired.



The Challenger Selection Series comprises of a double Round Robin stage – Defender ETNZ will then withdraw – and the four remaining challengers will race in a first-to-five-points Semi-Final, with the two winners advancing a two-boat Match Race Final.

The winner of the Louis Vuitton Cup Final becomes the actual Challenger and will meet the Defender ETNZ in the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match from 12 October 2024.