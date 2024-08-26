Sam Whaley 2024 WASZP UK National Champion

Sam Whaley (1st overall) and Katy Jenkins (1st UK female) are the WASZP UK National Champions.
Whaley finished with 13pts including five race wins from ten races, a twenty point advantage over second placed Fin Dickinson with 33 pts.
In third place was Andy Bridgman with 34 pts, and fourth and first U21 Youth, Peter Cope with 37 pts.
First UK female, Katy Jenkins.
First U18 Youth, Rory Dixon in 9th overall.
2024 WASZP UK National Championship & EuroCup UK (77 entries)
1st GBR Sam Whaley – Apprentice (21-39) – – 13 pts
2nd GBR Finley Dickinson – Apprentice (21-39) – – 33 pts
3rd GBR Andrew Bridgman – Apprentice (21-39) – – 34 pts
4th GBR Peter Cope – Youth (U21) – – 37 pts
5th GBR Hoel Menard – Youth (U21) – – 41 pts
6th GBR Alexandre Grognuz – Apprentice (21-39) – – 47 pts
7th USA Gavin Ball – Apprentice (21-39) – – 47 pts
8th GBR Ross Rosgo Banham – Apprentice (21-39) – – 48 pts
9th GBR Rory Dixon – Junior (U18) – – 60 pts
10th SUI Micha de Weck – Junior (U18) – – 61 pts
11th GBR Arthur Fry – Apprentice (21-39) – – 62 pts
12th GBR Roo Purves – Junior (U18) – – 65 pts
13th GBR Tom Mitchell – Youth (U21) – – 92 pts
14th GBR Duncan Gregor – Apprentice (21-39) – – 105 pts
15th IRL Henry Start – Apprentice (21-39) – – 118 pts
16th GBR Toby Smith – Junior (U18) – – 127 pts
17th GBR Martin Evans – Apprentice (21-39) – – 134 pts
18th GBR Zac Blomeley – Apprentice (21-39) – – 140 pts
19th USA Pearl Lattanzi – Apprentice (21-39) F – – 147 pts
20th GBR Lewis Clark – Apprentice (21-39) – – 150 pts