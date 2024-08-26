Sam Whaley 2024 WASZP UK National Champion

Sam Whaley (1st overall) and Katy Jenkins (1st UK female) are the WASZP UK National Champions.

Whaley finished with 13pts including five race wins from ten races, a twenty point advantage over second placed Fin Dickinson with 33 pts.

In third place was Andy Bridgman with 34 pts, and fourth and first U21 Youth, Peter Cope with 37 pts.

First UK female, Katy Jenkins.

First U18 Youth, Rory Dixon in 9th overall.

2024 WASZP UK National Championship & EuroCup UK (77 entries)

1st GBR Sam Whaley – Apprentice (21-39) – – 13 pts

2nd GBR Finley Dickinson – Apprentice (21-39) – – 33 pts

3rd GBR Andrew Bridgman – Apprentice (21-39) – – 34 pts

4th GBR Peter Cope – Youth (U21) – – 37 pts

5th GBR Hoel Menard – Youth (U21) – – 41 pts

6th GBR Alexandre Grognuz – Apprentice (21-39) – – 47 pts

7th USA Gavin Ball – Apprentice (21-39) – – 47 pts

8th GBR Ross Rosgo Banham – Apprentice (21-39) – – 48 pts

9th GBR Rory Dixon – Junior (U18) – – 60 pts

10th SUI Micha de Weck – Junior (U18) – – 61 pts

11th GBR Arthur Fry – Apprentice (21-39) – – 62 pts

12th GBR Roo Purves – Junior (U18) – – 65 pts

13th GBR Tom Mitchell – Youth (U21) – – 92 pts

14th GBR Duncan Gregor – Apprentice (21-39) – – 105 pts

15th IRL Henry Start – Apprentice (21-39) – – 118 pts

16th GBR Toby Smith – Junior (U18) – – 127 pts

17th GBR Martin Evans – Apprentice (21-39) – – 134 pts

18th GBR Zac Blomeley – Apprentice (21-39) – – 140 pts

19th USA Pearl Lattanzi – Apprentice (21-39) F – – 147 pts

20th GBR Lewis Clark – Apprentice (21-39) – – 150 pts

Full results available here . . .