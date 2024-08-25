Solo National Championships – Pim van Vugt of the Netherlands is 2024 Champion

After three races completed, Pim van Vugt of the Netherlands is the 2024 Allen Solo National and Nation’s Cup Champion.
Pim van Vugt took a 1st and 2nd on the final day to take the titles after finishing tied on 15 pts with Oliver Davenport (-4, 3).
In third place was Charlie Cumbley (2, 1) with 20 pts their final day race results indicating the closeness of the racing going down to the wire.
2024 Allen Solo National and Nation’s Cup Championships
Final leaders afte 9 races, 2 discards 103 entries
1st NED Pim van Vugt – – 15 pts
2nd GBR Oliver Davenport – – 15 pts
3rd GBR Charlie Cumbley – – 20 pts
4th GBR Fergus Barnham – – 28 pts
5th GBR Andy Davis – – 35 pts
6th GBR Thomas Gillard – – 42 pts
7th NED Menno Huisman – – 50 pts
8th GBR Alex Butler – – 79 pts
9th GBR Simon Potts – – 82 pts
10th GBR Alex Corby – – 89 pts