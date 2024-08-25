Solo National Championships – Pim van Vugt of the Netherlands is 2024 Champion

After three races completed, Pim van Vugt of the Netherlands is the 2024 Allen Solo National and Nation’s Cup Champion.

Pim van Vugt took a 1st and 2nd on the final day to take the titles after finishing tied on 15 pts with Oliver Davenport (-4, 3).

In third place was Charlie Cumbley (2, 1) with 20 pts their final day race results indicating the closeness of the racing going down to the wire.

2024 Allen Solo National and Nation’s Cup Championships

Final leaders afte 9 races, 2 discards 103 entries

1st NED Pim van Vugt – – 15 pts

2nd GBR Oliver Davenport – – 15 pts

3rd GBR Charlie Cumbley – – 20 pts

4th GBR Fergus Barnham – – 28 pts

5th GBR Andy Davis – – 35 pts

6th GBR Thomas Gillard – – 42 pts

7th NED Menno Huisman – – 50 pts

8th GBR Alex Butler – – 79 pts

9th GBR Simon Potts – – 82 pts

10th GBR Alex Corby – – 89 pts