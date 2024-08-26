2024 RS Aero World Championships – Day 1

Day 1 of the RS Aero World Championships, 26th-30th August 2024

The 6th RS Aero World Championships is back in the UK for 2024 at Hayling Island SC, home to the largest RS Aero fleet in the world with 50+ RS Aeros based there.

All four rig sizes RS Aero 5, 6, 7 and 9 are represented, allowing sailors from 45-100kg and aged from 14-70 years old to complete in their preferred sail size.

2024 is the class 10th anniversary, a mammoth 10th anniversary cake for the 175 entries will celebrate the occasion, the sixth celebration cake at RS Aero championships this year!

Leaders after Day 1:

RS Aero 5 – Andrias Sillaste EST

– Andrias Sillaste EST RS Aero 6 – Tom Ahlheid GBR

– Tom Ahlheid GBR RS Aero 7 – Finley Dickinson GBR

– Finley Dickinson GBR RS Aero 9 – Ben Flower CAN

RS Aero 5 World Championship – Leaders after Day 1 (53 entries)

1st EST Andrias Sillaste – – 1 2 7 – – 10 pts

2nd GBR Roscoe Martin – – 2 5 4 – – 11 pts

3rd GBR Andy Palmer-Felgate – – 5 3 3 – – 11 pts

4th GBR Torquil Morrison – – 4 7 2 – – 13 pts

5th EST Ants Haavel – – 13 1 1 – – 15 pts

6th GBR Sammy Isaacs-Johnson – – 3 6 8 – – 17 pts

7th GBR Teddy Dunn – – 6 4 9 – – 19 pts

8th GBR Zak Mitchell – – 7 9 5 – – 21 pts

9th IRL Roy Van Maanen – – 10 8 6 – – 24 pts

10th GBR Sophie Stockton – – 12 10 10 – – 32 pts

RS Aero 6 World Championship – Leaders after Day 1 (41 entries)

1st GBR Tom Ahlheid – – 1 4 4 – – 9 pts

2nd GBR Jon Emmett – – 4 2 5 – – 11 pts

3rd IRL Daragh Sheridan – – 5 1 8 – – 14 pts

4th GBR Andrew Frost – – 3 3 9 – – 15 pts

5th GBR Dan Venables – – 8 6 2 – – 16 pts

6th GBR Sam Blaker – – 11 5 3 – – 19 pts

7th EST Liina Kolk – – 12 8 7 – – 27 pts

8th GBR Harrison Pye – – 7 9 13 – – 29 pts

9th GBR Chris Rust – – 14 10 6 – – 30 pts

10th IRL Noel Butler – – 15 7 11 – – 33 pts

RS Aero 7 World Championship – Leaders after Day 1 (65 entries)

1st GBR Finley Dickinson – – 1 – – 1 pts

2nd GBR Arthur Farley – – 2 – – 2 pts

3rd GBR Alex Horlock – – 3 – – 3 pts

4th GBR Tim Hire – – 4 – – 4 pts

5th GBR Noah Rees – – 5 – – 5 pts

6th GBR Jack Miller – – 6 – – 6 pts

7th GBR Joe Rowe – – 7 – – 7 pts

8th GBR James Curtis – – 8 – – 8 pts

9th GBR Paul Haswell – – 9 – – 9 pts

10th GBR Craig Williamson – – 10 – – 10 pts

RS Aero 9 World Championship – Leaders after Day 1 (18 entries)

1st CAN Ben Flower – – 1 – – 1 pts

2nd GBR Peter Barton – – 2 – – 2 pts

3rd SWE Erik Wahlberg – – 3 – – 3 pts

4th GBR Chris Larr – – 4 – – 4 pts

5th GBR Ben Swann – – 5 – – 5 pts

6th GBR Robbie Lawson – – 6 – – 6 pts

7th GBR Richard Watsham – – 7 – – 7 pts

8th USA Dylan Williams – – 8 – – 8 pts

9th GBR Richard Le Mare – – 9 – – 9 pts

10th USA Boris Mezhibovskiy – – 10 – – 10 pts

Full results available here . . .