2024 RS Aero World Championships – Day 1

Day 1 of the RS Aero World Championships, 26th-30th August 2024
The 6th RS Aero World Championships is back in the UK for 2024 at Hayling Island SC, home to the largest RS Aero fleet in the world with 50+ RS Aeros based there.
All four rig sizes RS Aero 5, 6, 7 and 9 are represented, allowing sailors from 45-100kg and aged from 14-70 years old to complete in their preferred sail size.
2024 is the class 10th anniversary, a mammoth 10th anniversary cake for the 175 entries will celebrate the occasion, the sixth celebration cake at RS Aero championships this year!
Leaders after Day 1:
- RS Aero 5 – Andrias Sillaste EST
- RS Aero 6 – Tom Ahlheid GBR
- RS Aero 7 – Finley Dickinson GBR
- RS Aero 9 – Ben Flower CAN
RS Aero 5 World Championship – Leaders after Day 1 (53 entries)
1st EST Andrias Sillaste – – 1 2 7 – – 10 pts
2nd GBR Roscoe Martin – – 2 5 4 – – 11 pts
3rd GBR Andy Palmer-Felgate – – 5 3 3 – – 11 pts
4th GBR Torquil Morrison – – 4 7 2 – – 13 pts
5th EST Ants Haavel – – 13 1 1 – – 15 pts
6th GBR Sammy Isaacs-Johnson – – 3 6 8 – – 17 pts
7th GBR Teddy Dunn – – 6 4 9 – – 19 pts
8th GBR Zak Mitchell – – 7 9 5 – – 21 pts
9th IRL Roy Van Maanen – – 10 8 6 – – 24 pts
10th GBR Sophie Stockton – – 12 10 10 – – 32 pts
RS Aero 6 World Championship – Leaders after Day 1 (41 entries)
1st GBR Tom Ahlheid – – 1 4 4 – – 9 pts
2nd GBR Jon Emmett – – 4 2 5 – – 11 pts
3rd IRL Daragh Sheridan – – 5 1 8 – – 14 pts
4th GBR Andrew Frost – – 3 3 9 – – 15 pts
5th GBR Dan Venables – – 8 6 2 – – 16 pts
6th GBR Sam Blaker – – 11 5 3 – – 19 pts
7th EST Liina Kolk – – 12 8 7 – – 27 pts
8th GBR Harrison Pye – – 7 9 13 – – 29 pts
9th GBR Chris Rust – – 14 10 6 – – 30 pts
10th IRL Noel Butler – – 15 7 11 – – 33 pts
RS Aero 7 World Championship – Leaders after Day 1 (65 entries)
1st GBR Finley Dickinson – – 1 – – 1 pts
2nd GBR Arthur Farley – – 2 – – 2 pts
3rd GBR Alex Horlock – – 3 – – 3 pts
4th GBR Tim Hire – – 4 – – 4 pts
5th GBR Noah Rees – – 5 – – 5 pts
6th GBR Jack Miller – – 6 – – 6 pts
7th GBR Joe Rowe – – 7 – – 7 pts
8th GBR James Curtis – – 8 – – 8 pts
9th GBR Paul Haswell – – 9 – – 9 pts
10th GBR Craig Williamson – – 10 – – 10 pts
RS Aero 9 World Championship – Leaders after Day 1 (18 entries)
1st CAN Ben Flower – – 1 – – 1 pts
2nd GBR Peter Barton – – 2 – – 2 pts
3rd SWE Erik Wahlberg – – 3 – – 3 pts
4th GBR Chris Larr – – 4 – – 4 pts
5th GBR Ben Swann – – 5 – – 5 pts
6th GBR Robbie Lawson – – 6 – – 6 pts
7th GBR Richard Watsham – – 7 – – 7 pts
8th USA Dylan Williams – – 8 – – 8 pts
9th GBR Richard Le Mare – – 9 – – 9 pts
10th USA Boris Mezhibovskiy – – 10 – – 10 pts
Full results available here . . .