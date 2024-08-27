La Solitaire du Figaro Leaders round Wolf Rock after tough first night

On his 18th La Solitaire du Figaro, French ace Alexis Loison leads the first stage of the 55th edition of La Solitaire du Figaro Parec.

After rounding Wolf Rock, the rocky light off the tip of Cornwall, Loison has a small lead over Basite Bourgnon (Edenred), Victor Le Pape (Region Bretagne), and Lois Berrehar (Skipper MACIF 2022), as the breezes eased after topping 25 knots and more on the 37 strong fleet’s first night at sea after leaving Le Havre.

Ireland’s Tom Dolan (Smurfit Kappa – Kingspan) is in seventh this morning (Tue) just 1 nm from the leading group.

Louise Acker (Région Bretagne – CMB Océane), has reached Cherbourg under her own steam and was forced to abandon this first leg after hitting a rock last night.

On the Défi Parec, the double handed étape race on the same course to Gijon, Britain’s Ellie Driver and David Paul (Chilli Pepper) are in fifth some 7 miles behind the French leaders.

The USA’s Cat Chimney and Aina Bauza Roig of Spain are eighth on American Sailboat Racing Foundation.

RANKING/TRACKER: https://lasolitaire.geovoile.com/2024/tracker/