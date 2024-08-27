2024 RS Aero World Championships – Day 2 and some dramatic leaderboard changes

Day 2 of the RS Aero World Championships, 26th-30th August 2024

Three more races completed for all four fleets and some dramatic changes in the leaders.

Leaders after Day 2:

RS Aero 5 – Roscoe Martin GBR

– Roscoe Martin GBR RS Aero 6 – Sofiia Naumenko UKR

– Sofiia Naumenko UKR RS Aero 7 – Finley Dickinson GBR

– Finley Dickinson GBR RS Aero 9 – Ben Flower CAN

In the RS Aero 5s Britain’s Roscoe Martin takes the lead with a 1, -14, 1, for 13 pts.

Second is Sammy Isaacs-Johnson with 23 pts and third Jonathan Bailey on 31 pts.

In the RS Aero 6s Sofiia Naumenko UKR, jumps into the lead with 12 pts after a 2, 2, 5 score and dropping a 41 from day 1.

Britain’s Dan Venables won two races to move into second with 16 pts, and in third is Andrew Frost on 17 pts after winning the second race.

In the RS Aero 7 Class Finley Dickenson (GBR) with a 2, 3.,1, score and dropping his UFD, leads with 8 pts. Arthur Farley (GBR) is now second on 9 pts and third is Tim Hire (GBR) with 16 pts.

And finally in the RS Aero 9 Class Ben Flower (CAN) keeps his lead with two more race wins and discards a second for 5 pts.

Second is Peter Barton (GBR) -4, 2, 1, with 9 pts, and third Erik Wahlberg (SWE) 2, 3, 3, on 14 pts.

RS Aero 5 World Championship – Leaders after Day 2 (53 entries)

1st GBR Roscoe Martin – – 2 5 4 1 -14 1 – – 13 pts

2nd GBR Sammy Isaacs-Johnson – – 3 6 -8 5 4 5 – – 23 pts

3rd GBR Jonathan Bailey – – 8 -13 13 7 1 2 – – 31 pts

4th GBR Georgia Booth – – 14 -23 15 2 2 4 – – 37 pts

5th IRL Roy Van Maanen – – 10 8 6 4 10 -11 – – 38 pts

6th GBR Teddy Dunn – – 6 4 9 -16 7 13 – – 39 pts

7th GBR Andy Palmer-Felgate – – 5 3 3 10 -29 22 – – 43 pts

8th EST Andrias Sillaste – – 1 2 7 6 30 -35 – – 46 pts

9th GBR Zak Mitchell – – 7 9 5 19 -27 12 – – 52 pts

RS Aero 6 World Championship – Leaders after Day 2 (41 entries)

1st UKR Sofiia Naumenko – – 2 -41 1 2 2 5 – – 12 pts

2nd GBR Dan Venables – – -8 6 2 1 6 1 – – 16 pts

3rd GBR Andrew Frost – – 3 3 -9 6 1 4 – – 17 pts

4th GBR Sam Blaker – – -11 5 3 4 5 3 – – 20 pts

5th GBR Tom Ahlheid – – 1 4 4 -10 9 6 – – 24 pts

6th IRL Daragh Sheridan – – 5 1 -8 8 8 8 – – 30 pts

7th GBR Jon Emmett – – 4 2 5 -41 11 14 – – 36 pts

8th GBR Harrison Pye – – 7 9 13 5 -15 2 – – 36 pts

9th GBR Spike Daniels – – 9 12 16 3 3 -28 – – 43 pts

10th GBR Andrew Kilburn – – 10 11 12 -13 4 12 – – 49 pts

RS Aero 7 World Championship – Leaders after Day 2 (65 entries)

1st GBR Finley Dickinson – – 1 1 -66 2 3 1 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR Arthur Farley – – 2 3 1 1 -4 2 – – 9 pts

3rd GBR Tim Hire – – 4 2 3 3 -6 4 – – 16 pts

4th GBR Alex Horlock – – 3 -66 7 5 2 8 – – 25 pts

5th GBR Freddie Sunderland – – 12 -50 9 4 1 3 – – 29 pts

6th GBR Jack Miller – – 6 5 2 9 -29 10 – – 32 pts

7th GBR Joe Rowe – – 7 -14 6 7 8 9 – – 37 pts

8th GBR James Curtis – – 8 7 4 6 -18 13 – – 38 pts

9th GBR Noah Rees – – 5 11 5 -18 5 12 – – 38 pts

10th GBR Craig Williamson – – 10 4 8 12 -13 11 – – 45 pts

RS Aero 9 World Championship – Leaders after Day 2 (18 entries)

1st CAN Ben Flower – – 1 1 1 1 1 -2 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR Peter Barton – – 2 2 2 -4 2 1 – – 9 pts

3rd SWE Erik Wahlberg – – 3 -7 3 2 3 3 – – 14 pts

4th GBR Chris Larr – – 4 3 4 -7 5 4 – – 20 pts

5th GBR Robbie Lawson – – 6 5 7 3 4 -10 – – 25 pts

6th USA Dylan Williams – – 8 6 5 6 8 -9 – – 33 pts

7th GBR Richard Watsham – – 7 9 (20.0 UFD) 5 6 8 – – 35 pts

8th GBR Ben Swann – – 5 4 6 10 -12 12 – – 37 pts

9th GBR Richard Le Mare – – 9 8 8 9 9 -11 – – 43 pts

10th GBR Martin Boyde – – -12 12 10 8 11 5 – – 46 pts

