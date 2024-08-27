2024 RS Aero World Championships – Day 2 and some dramatic leaderboard changes

Day 2 of the RS Aero World Championships, 26th-30th August 2024
Three more races completed for all four fleets and some dramatic changes in the leaders.
Leaders after Day 2:
- RS Aero 5 – Roscoe Martin GBR
- RS Aero 6 – Sofiia Naumenko UKR
- RS Aero 7 – Finley Dickinson GBR
- RS Aero 9 – Ben Flower CAN
In the RS Aero 5s Britain’s Roscoe Martin takes the lead with a 1, -14, 1, for 13 pts.
Second is Sammy Isaacs-Johnson with 23 pts and third Jonathan Bailey on 31 pts.
In the RS Aero 6s Sofiia Naumenko UKR, jumps into the lead with 12 pts after a 2, 2, 5 score and dropping a 41 from day 1.
Britain’s Dan Venables won two races to move into second with 16 pts, and in third is Andrew Frost on 17 pts after winning the second race.
In the RS Aero 7 Class Finley Dickenson (GBR) with a 2, 3.,1, score and dropping his UFD, leads with 8 pts. Arthur Farley (GBR) is now second on 9 pts and third is Tim Hire (GBR) with 16 pts.
And finally in the RS Aero 9 Class Ben Flower (CAN) keeps his lead with two more race wins and discards a second for 5 pts.
Second is Peter Barton (GBR) -4, 2, 1, with 9 pts, and third Erik Wahlberg (SWE) 2, 3, 3, on 14 pts.
RS Aero 5 World Championship – Leaders after Day 2 (53 entries)
1st GBR Roscoe Martin – – 2 5 4 1 -14 1 – – 13 pts
2nd GBR Sammy Isaacs-Johnson – – 3 6 -8 5 4 5 – – 23 pts
3rd GBR Jonathan Bailey – – 8 -13 13 7 1 2 – – 31 pts
4th GBR Georgia Booth – – 14 -23 15 2 2 4 – – 37 pts
5th IRL Roy Van Maanen – – 10 8 6 4 10 -11 – – 38 pts
6th GBR Teddy Dunn – – 6 4 9 -16 7 13 – – 39 pts
7th GBR Andy Palmer-Felgate – – 5 3 3 10 -29 22 – – 43 pts
8th EST Andrias Sillaste – – 1 2 7 6 30 -35 – – 46 pts
9th GBR Zak Mitchell – – 7 9 5 19 -27 12 – – 52 pts
RS Aero 6 World Championship – Leaders after Day 2 (41 entries)
1st UKR Sofiia Naumenko – – 2 -41 1 2 2 5 – – 12 pts
2nd GBR Dan Venables – – -8 6 2 1 6 1 – – 16 pts
3rd GBR Andrew Frost – – 3 3 -9 6 1 4 – – 17 pts
4th GBR Sam Blaker – – -11 5 3 4 5 3 – – 20 pts
5th GBR Tom Ahlheid – – 1 4 4 -10 9 6 – – 24 pts
6th IRL Daragh Sheridan – – 5 1 -8 8 8 8 – – 30 pts
7th GBR Jon Emmett – – 4 2 5 -41 11 14 – – 36 pts
8th GBR Harrison Pye – – 7 9 13 5 -15 2 – – 36 pts
9th GBR Spike Daniels – – 9 12 16 3 3 -28 – – 43 pts
10th GBR Andrew Kilburn – – 10 11 12 -13 4 12 – – 49 pts
RS Aero 7 World Championship – Leaders after Day 2 (65 entries)
1st GBR Finley Dickinson – – 1 1 -66 2 3 1 – – 8 pts
2nd GBR Arthur Farley – – 2 3 1 1 -4 2 – – 9 pts
3rd GBR Tim Hire – – 4 2 3 3 -6 4 – – 16 pts
4th GBR Alex Horlock – – 3 -66 7 5 2 8 – – 25 pts
5th GBR Freddie Sunderland – – 12 -50 9 4 1 3 – – 29 pts
6th GBR Jack Miller – – 6 5 2 9 -29 10 – – 32 pts
7th GBR Joe Rowe – – 7 -14 6 7 8 9 – – 37 pts
8th GBR James Curtis – – 8 7 4 6 -18 13 – – 38 pts
9th GBR Noah Rees – – 5 11 5 -18 5 12 – – 38 pts
10th GBR Craig Williamson – – 10 4 8 12 -13 11 – – 45 pts
RS Aero 9 World Championship – Leaders after Day 2 (18 entries)
1st CAN Ben Flower – – 1 1 1 1 1 -2 – – 5 pts
2nd GBR Peter Barton – – 2 2 2 -4 2 1 – – 9 pts
3rd SWE Erik Wahlberg – – 3 -7 3 2 3 3 – – 14 pts
4th GBR Chris Larr – – 4 3 4 -7 5 4 – – 20 pts
5th GBR Robbie Lawson – – 6 5 7 3 4 -10 – – 25 pts
6th USA Dylan Williams – – 8 6 5 6 8 -9 – – 33 pts
7th GBR Richard Watsham – – 7 9 (20.0 UFD) 5 6 8 – – 35 pts
8th GBR Ben Swann – – 5 4 6 10 -12 12 – – 37 pts
9th GBR Richard Le Mare – – 9 8 8 9 9 -11 – – 43 pts
10th GBR Martin Boyde – – -12 12 10 8 11 5 – – 46 pts
