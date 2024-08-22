RS 400 National Championships – Whitehead and Whaley take charge

Noble Marine 2024 RS400 National Championships at Royal Torbay YC.
Edd Whitehead and Ben Whaley took the lead on day 3 and have a 13 point lead after seven races.
Jack Holden and Rob Henderson moved into second on 27 pts and former leaders Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst, slipped to third with 29 pts.
RS 400 National Championships – Leaders after 7 races
1st Edd Whitehead / Ben Whaley 1 2 -10 7 1 2 1 – – 14 pts
2nd Jack Holden / Rob Henderson -13 7 7 4 5 1 3 – – 27 pts
3rd Ollie Groves / Esther Parkhurst 2 3 3 1 3 17 -23 – – 29 pts
4th Jon Gorringe / Toby Lewis 4 4 8 -9 4 6 4 – – 30 pts
5th Sam Knight / Chris Bownes 7 -11 4 2 10 8 2 – – 33 pts
6th Christopher Eames / Rachel Tilley 3 -14 5 11 9 3 5 – – 36 pts
7th Ian Martin / Chris Martin 8 1 1 -37 2 27 6 – – 45 pts
8th Tom Halhead / Paul Hilliar 9 -37 6 6 12 5 7 – – 45 pts
9th Dave Exley / Alistair Coates 5 -15 14 8 8 4 8 – – 47 pts
10th Howard Farbrother / Jack Munnelly 10 6 15 5 14 10 -16 – – 60 pts
11th Sam Watson / Darren Roach 12 8 9 3 20 -23 14 – – 66 pts
12th Hamish Gledhill / Ross Southwell 11 5 12 17 -19 11 12 – – 68 pts
13th Jon Heissig / Nicky Griffin 19 -26 11 10 13 7 11 – – 71 pts
14th Chris Webber / Nicki Webber 15 16 -28 13 17 19 9 – – 89 pts
15th Stewart Robertson / Sarah Robertson 6 10 13 -37 11 29 24 – – 93 pts