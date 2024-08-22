RS 400 National Championships – Whitehead and Whaley take charge

Noble Marine 2024 RS400 National Championships at Royal Torbay YC.

Edd Whitehead and Ben Whaley took the lead on day 3 and have a 13 point lead after seven races.

Jack Holden and Rob Henderson moved into second on 27 pts and former leaders Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst, slipped to third with 29 pts.

RS 400 National Championships – Leaders after 7 races

1st Edd Whitehead / Ben Whaley 1 2 -10 7 1 2 1 – – 14 pts

2nd Jack Holden / Rob Henderson -13 7 7 4 5 1 3 – – 27 pts

3rd Ollie Groves / Esther Parkhurst 2 3 3 1 3 17 -23 – – 29 pts

4th Jon Gorringe / Toby Lewis 4 4 8 -9 4 6 4 – – 30 pts

5th Sam Knight / Chris Bownes 7 -11 4 2 10 8 2 – – 33 pts

6th Christopher Eames / Rachel Tilley 3 -14 5 11 9 3 5 – – 36 pts

7th Ian Martin / Chris Martin 8 1 1 -37 2 27 6 – – 45 pts

8th Tom Halhead / Paul Hilliar 9 -37 6 6 12 5 7 – – 45 pts

9th Dave Exley / Alistair Coates 5 -15 14 8 8 4 8 – – 47 pts

10th Howard Farbrother / Jack Munnelly 10 6 15 5 14 10 -16 – – 60 pts

11th Sam Watson / Darren Roach 12 8 9 3 20 -23 14 – – 66 pts

12th Hamish Gledhill / Ross Southwell 11 5 12 17 -19 11 12 – – 68 pts

13th Jon Heissig / Nicky Griffin 19 -26 11 10 13 7 11 – – 71 pts

14th Chris Webber / Nicki Webber 15 16 -28 13 17 19 9 – – 89 pts

15th Stewart Robertson / Sarah Robertson 6 10 13 -37 11 29 24 – – 93 pts

Full results available here . . .