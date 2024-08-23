First round to American Magic in historic meeting with INEOS Britannia

The 37th America’s Cup kicked-off with INEOS Britannia, the British Challenger of Record facing New York Yacht Club’s American Magic in their first race of the preliminary event.

It was an historic pairing, given it was 173 years ago on this very day that the two nations battled it out in the first ever America’s Cup match around the Isle of Wight.

The Americans won that race in 1851, and unfortunately for INEOS Britannia, history repeated itself Thursday off Barcelona.

While the American Magic crew may have taken the win, the only thing it scores them is bragging rights, as the Preliminary Regatta does not count towards the official event.

The preliminaries are purely to determine seeding and offer teams a chance to line up their AC75s against each other and refine their strategies and boats before the main event.

The six teams taking part in the 37th America’s Cup have spent years meticulously designing, building and testing their AC75s, and INEOS Britannia partnered with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team to support that process.

While conditions were perfect, not all six teams could have a perfect day in the four boat-v-boat match races.

INEOS Britannia lost their race to American Magic after taking a strong windward position in the final approach to the line. They went on to win the start and the “first cross” – the moment on the race-track when the boats first come together and it’s clear who’s ahead and behind.

Ben Ainslie and his co-helm Dylan Fletcher chose to minimise the manoeuvres, going all the way to the left-hand boundary.

They found the Americans in a strong position at the second cross, where the USA’s trajectory had put them into a better wind shift, leaving them with less distance to sail and one less manoeuvre.

The Americans rounded just six seconds in front, and from there on it was very difficult to find any passing lanes for Ainslie and his team.

The British boat wriggled on the hook, but it just cost more manoeuvres and in the end the statistics of two extra tacks, one extra gybe and over 500m of extra distance told the story of a 29 second loss.

Joining Ainslie on-board INEOS Britannia’s AC75, Britannia, for the first race was Dylan Fletcher as Co-Helm, Bleddyn Mon and Leigh McMillian as Trimmers and Matt Gotrel, Neil Hunter, Matt Rossiter and Ben Cornish as Cyclors (cycling sailors).

The Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta resumes Friday, with a double race day for INEOS Britannia.

They face Defenders Emirates Team New Zealand before taking on Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

The action takes place from 13:00 BST (14:00 CET) and UK viewers can watch it live here on the America’s Cup YouTube channel.

