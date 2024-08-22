AC37 Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta – Day 1 Racing

The Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta, the first event in the 37th edition of America’s Cup is taking place between 22-25 August off Barcelona.

After four races on day 1, winners were Emirates Team New Zealand, NYYC American Magic, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

Luna Rossa completed two races, winning one. Orient Express Racing also raced two losing both races.

INEOS Britannia raced once, beaten by American Magic after a good start but caught out by a wind shift, so no conclusions as to real performance status.

Racing continues Friday, same place, same time.

Below is the timeline of the race schedule.



Latest Update:

Race 4 – France have stabilty problems and Luna Rossa stretch to over 1500 metres at finish with 1 min 33 sec lead.

Race 4 – Luna Rossa start with with French recovering from off-foil trip. Gap stretching to 400+ metres

Race 4 – Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA and Orient Express Racing FRA.

Race 3 – That was it for the Brits as after a wind shift on leg 3 Magic jumped away and despite a near dump at mark 3, they built to over 450 metres, and finished with a 29 sec lead.

Race 3 – Even start Ineos to windward and Brits first to tack and then cross ahead.

Race 3 – INEOS Britannia v NYYC American Magic

Race 2 – NZL lead at start. Alinghi crash down on leg 1, computor shut-down? Restarted but Alinghi retired.

Race 2 – Emirates Team New Zealand v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Race 1 was a 36 sec win for Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI over Orient Express Racing FRA. Alinghi led from the start and no engagement between the teams.

Race 1 – Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI v Orient Express Racing FRA.