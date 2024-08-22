Americas Cup AC37 Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta – Practice Day Images Images from the Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta practice day off Barcelona 21 August 2024. See here for the Match-Race pairings for Day 1 AC37 Practice Day GBR and NZL AC37 Practice Day INEOS Britannia – Dylan Fletcher, Ben Ainslie, Giles Scott AC37 Practice Day Alinghi at Speed AC37 Practice Day USA and ITA AC37 Practice Day Alinghi Red Bull Racing AC37 Practice Day Luna Rossa AC37 Practice Day USA Crew Covers were subject of protest AC37 Practice Day Luna Rossa Cockpit AC37 Practice Day Orient Express Racing Team Flat Out AC37 Practice Day Orient Express Racing Team Share This Previous ArticleAC37 Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta - Match-Race pairings for Day 1 Next ArticleAC37 Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta - Day 1 Racing 4 hours ago