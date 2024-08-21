AC37 Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta – Match-Race pairings for Day 1

The 37th edition of America’s Cup is being held in Barcelona starting on the 29 August and will run until the 21 October.

The first event in the schedule is the Barcelona Preliminary Regatta, taking place between 22-25 August.

The Preliminary Regatta will be the first time all six AC75 boats competing in the Cup will be raced against each other.

Below is the timeline of the race schedule to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the action.

The opening match race is between Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI and Orient Express Racing FRA.

This will see the Swiss Arnaud Psarofaghis and co-helm Maxime Bachelin against Quentin Delapierre and Kevin Peponnet of France.

The Swiss will be using an older mast after two recent breakages, so it will be interesting to see how they cope.

Next up are Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA, a first chance to see the defender’s new AC75 against a challenger team design.

This will have Pete Burling alongside Nathan Outteridge for New Zealand against Jimmy Spithil ,and Francesco Bruni of Italy.

Third race of day 1 will be a nervous one for British supporters waiting to see the Formula 1 techno backed INEOS Britannia against the NYYC American Magic, two very different design cultures.

This will feature Ben Ainslie and Dylan Fletcher GBR against Tom Slingsby and Paul Goodison USA.

Day 1 finishes with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA and Orient Express Racing FRA returning to face off.

Racing starts at 13:00 UK (14.00 CET) every day – 22 to 25 August – and will be screened free-to-air on the America’s Cup YouTube channel and Facebook Page.

The weather will be a major factor in the smooth running of this first event.

Forecast Thursday is SW 15 knots increasing to 19 knots.

Gusts up to 24 knots.

Sea state – S 0.7m at 3s period.