Wingfoil Racing World Cup Marathon Race launches 113 riders into action

France’s Bastien Escoffet recorded the highest speed – 33.0 knots – on day one of WingFoil Racing World Cup China.

113 riders gather on Pingtan Island for first ever Wingfoil Racing World Cup in China

Warm winds of 20 knots make for great long-distance racing

Kamil Manowiecki (POL) is fastest out of the high-speed rabbit start

Mathis Ghio (FRA) and Nia Suardiaz (ESP) are winners of the Marathon Race

Bastien Escoffet (FRA) clocks up highest speed on the race track, 33 knots

Taking place out of the tropical paradise of Pingtan Island, the Marathon Race saw 113 riders launch out of a high-speed rabbit start and on to a long-distance course with a variety of upwind, downwind and frenetic reaching legs in 20 knots of wind.

Reigning World Champion Mathis Ghio FRA was the men’s marthon winner, with second Kamil Manowiecki POL.

Nia Suardiaz (ESP) was winner in the women, with second reigning World Champion Maddalena Spanu ITA.

With 113 entries from across the world and $60k of prize money, WingFoil Racing World Cup China is shaping up to be one of the most competitive events yet in this rapidly developing sport.

With much discussion about the pros and cons of different racing formats seen at the recent Olympic Regatta in Marseille, the WingFoil Racing World Cup is drawing interest for its innovation and willingness to test new ideas.

The ‘Golden Ticket’, a way of keeping the competition open for anyone up to the final day of the regatta, has already gained recognition from the competitors as a fun but fair way of shaking up the racing.

The results from Wednesday’s Marathon Race are used to reseed the competitors into equally balanced smaller fleets for the short-course racing for the coming days.

The 80 men are divided into four flights and the 33 women into two flights. It will be a different style of racing compared with today’s long-distance workout, and an opportunity for the other riders to see if they can challenge the current leaders for the yellow bibs.

Leading Results Men



1. Mathis Ghio FRA 0.5 pts

2. Kamil Manowiecki POL 1.0 pt

3. Francesco Cappuzzo ITA 1.5 pts

Leading Results Women

1. Nia Suardiaz ESP 1 pt

2. Maddalena Spanu ITA 2 pts

3. Orane Ceris FRA 3 pts