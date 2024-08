The Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta is all set to be a classic.

The business end of this America’s Cup cycle is within touching distance and it’s almost time to reveal all.

As the precursor to the Louis Vuitton Cup, this regatta has an importance and a resonance that can set the tone for the coming weeks. Don’t miss it.



Racing starts at 13:00 UK (14.00 CET) every day – 22 to 25 August – and will be screened free-to-air on the America’s Cup YouTube channel and Facebook Page.