RS 400 National Championships – Groves and Parkhurst new leaders

If Monday was big, well Tuesday was undoubtably bigger, and three races for day 2 of the Noble Marine 2024 RS400 National Championships at Royal Torbay YC.

New leaders are Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst, after adding a 3 and 1 and discarding a 3rd to lead with 6 pts.

In second place are Ian and Chris Martin, adding two race wins and discarding a DNC in the final race to be tied on 10 pts with Edd Whitehead and Ben Whaley, who added a 2 and 7 and discarded a 10th place.

Wednesday with another 3 races scheduled.

Noble Marine RS 400 Nationals – Leaders after Day 2

1st Ollie Groves / Esther Parkhurst – – 2 -3 3 1 – – 6 pts

2nd Ian Martin / Chris Martin – – 8 1 1 -37 – – 10 pts

3rd Edd Whitehead / Ben Whaley – – 1 2 -10 7 – – 10 pts

4th Sam Knight / Chris Bownes – – 7 -11 4 2 – – 13 pts

5th Jon Gorringe / Toby Lewis – – 4 4 8 -9 – – 16 pts

6th Jack Holden / Rob Henderson – – -13 7 7 4 – – 18 pts

7th Christopher Eames / Rachel Tilley – – 3 -14 5 11 – – 19 pts

8th Sam Watson / Darren Roach – – -12 8 9 3 – – 20 pts

9th Howard Farbrother / Jack Munnelly – – 10 6 -15 5 – – 21 pts

10th Tom Halhead / Paul Hilliar – – 9 -37 6 6 – – 21 pts

11th Dave Exley / Alistair Coates – – 5 -15 14 8 – – 27 pts

12th Hamish Gledhill / Ross Southwell – – 11 5 12 -17 – – 28 pts

13th Stewart Robertson / Sarah Robertson – – 6 10 13 -37 – – 29 pts

14th Nick Craig / Adam Craig – – 14 12 -20 12 – – 38 pts

15th Jon Heissig / Nicky Griffin – – 19 -26 11 10 – – 40 pts

Full results available here . . .