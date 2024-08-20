Alinghi Red Bull Racing suffers second mast failure just two days before Preliminary Regatta

Whilst training ahead of the Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta that starts on Thursday 22August, Alinghi Red Bull Racing suffered a rig failure onboard ‘BoatOne.’

In a statement posted on their website today, Tuesday 20 August, Alinghi confirmed a rig failure. Stating that . . . We were sailing upwind in a beautiful breeze of 13 or so knots and all of a sudden, the mast came down.

Fortunately, due to the quick response from the crew, everyone onboard is safe, and the situation was promptly managed.

This second rig failure for the Swiss team raises some difficult questions at a very critical time.

The Swiss team described the second mast failure . . . The events that occurred today were definitely surprising, particularly given the mild conditions.

No signs of overload were observed on the mast, which was newly acquired and had been in use for just 20 minutes. This one-design mast replaced the previous one, which had been in place for only a few hours before failing.

Each failure occurred in a very similar manner, and on both occasions, all load sensors indicated that the stress levels were well within acceptable limits.

To be in this situation again certainly raises some legitimate questions with regard to what happened to the masts’ structural integrity. It’s a matter that needs to be looked at very closely, but for now, we’re leaving the investigation to the experts.

The team have another rig that has successfully sailed over the past months, so Wednesday we will have BoatOne back in racing condition ready for dock out at 13:00 hrs CET.

Wednesday is a scheduled practice race day for the AC37 teams, and then Alinghi Red Bull Racing are scheduled to feature in the first race of the Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta against Orient Express Racing Team on Thursday 22 Augustat 14:00 hrs CET.