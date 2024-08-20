Matt Sheahan talks with Ben Ainslie prior to the first AC75 racing in Barcelona

With just days to go to the first meeting of the six AC37 race boats in anger, INEOS Britannia CEO / helmsman Sir Ben Ainslie talks with Matt Sheahan of Planet Sail.

Matt talks to Ben about how he feels about his team’s prospects this time around, and compares it to the previous Cup in Auckland.



Ben . . . There’s really little time between rounds to affect much change to the boat so whereas in the last cup we had I think almost a month between the Christmas race and the start of the Challenger Series.

This time there’s no time to make any serious changes like that, and also the class rules have changed.

The number of foils that teams are allowed, you can change between rounds but trying to remeasure is not that simple in the time available.

So yeah you’ve got to make sure you’re competitive from the off, yeah it’s really different.

