RS 400 National Championships – Calm before the storm

The calm before the storm seems the best way to describe the weekend as competitors arrived in various states of preparedness for the Noble Marine 2024 RS400 National Championships at Royal Torbay YC.

Just one race was managed Monday in conditions that started to build on Lap 2 with a very short, steep chop that made boat handling on the downwinds ‘challenging’.

At the front Edd Whitehead and Ben Whaley had built a good lead by the end of the third lap to win from a hard charging Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst, with Chris Eames and Rachel Tilley in third.

The race team rightly decided that that was enough fun and games for the day without unduly worrying event sponsors Noble Marine, sending the fleet in for a very hospitable prizegiving (thanks to Marlow Ropes and Rooster for the spot prizes) and Commodore’s Reception with the plan for three races Tuesday.

Noble Marine RS 400 National Championships – Day 1

1st 1541 Edd Whitehead and Ben Whaley – – 1 pts

2nd 1526 Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst – – 2 pts

3rd 1528 Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley – – 3 pts

4th 1555 Jon Gorringe and Toby Lewis – – 4 pts

5th 1460 Dave Exley and Alistair Coates – – 5 pts

6th 1463 Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson – – 6 pts

7th 1504 Sam Knight and Chris Bownes – – 7 pts

8th 1538 Ian Martin and Chris Martin – – 8 pts

9th 1535 Tom Halhead and Paul Hilliar – – 9 pts

10th 1553 Howard Farbrother and Jack Munnelly – – 10 pts

11th 1511 Hamish Gledhill and Ross Southwell – – 11 pts

12th 1414 Sam Watson and Darren Roach – – 12 pts

13th 1550 Jack Holden and Rob Henderson – – 13 pts

14th 1500 Nick Craig and Adam Craig – – 14 pts

15th 1479 Chris Webber and Nicki Webber – – 15 pts

16th 1480 Andy Jeffries and Allyson Jeffries – – 16 pts

17th 1377 Neil Bevington and Alan Skeens – – 17 pts

18th 1469 Martin Powell and Arun Powell – – 18 pts

19th 1502 Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin – – 19 pts

20th 1239 Paul Cullen and Matt Sargent – – 20 pts

21st 1 Ross Ryan and Amy Hinsliff-Smith – – 21 pts

22nd 1557 Paul Smalley and Anna Kerslake – – 22 pts

23rd 1461 Charlie Exley and Caroline Exley – – 23 pts

24th 1324 Richard Watney and Grant Shoebridge – – 24 pts

25th 690 Jeremy Stephens and Thomas Kliskey – – 25 pts

26th 506 Alex Zamaria and Alice Harper – – 26 pts

27th 695 Jake Willars and Nicola Willars – – 27 pts

28th 517 Max Burrows and Amy Burrows – – 28 pts