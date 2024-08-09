Paris 2024 Olympics – Men’s Kite Final goes into extra day at Marseille

Final Olympic sailing event had to wait on the wind.

The Men’s Formula Kite Final, postponed from Thurdsday after the time limit ran out to complete the Final Series racing, took place Friday as soon as sufficient wind put in an appearance off Marseille.

One race of the Final Series, won by Valentin Bontus, was completed before the postponement.

The winner is the first to win three races.

Men Formula Kite after Final Series



GOLD AUT Valentin Bontus – – W W W

SILVER SLO Toni Vodisek – – W W 4 SCP 3 DPI 4

BRONZE SGP Maximilian Maeder – – W 2 2

4th ITA Riccardo Pianosi – – 3 4 3

The four finalists after 3 races:

Pos Nat Competitor Wins Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 1st SLO Toni Vodisek WW 4 SCP 3 DPI 4 2nd SGP Maximilian Maeder W 2 2 3 3rd AUT Valentin Bontus W W W 4th ITA Riccardo Pianosi 3 4 3

