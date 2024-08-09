RS Tera World Championships – Double GBR Champions

A fantastic final day of racing was enjoyed by all at the RS Tera World Championship at Sejlklubben Køge Bugt, Denmark.

Winner of the 2024 RS Tera Sport World Championship was Britain’s Rafe Bradley.

He was joined on the champion’s podium by Yevhenii Kuzmenko UKR in Silver and the USA’s Lin Zhou in Bronze.

Winner of the 2024 RS Tera Pro Fleet, was Britain’s William Stratton-Brown.

Silver went to Cassius Day GBR, with Rimsa Rokas LYU taking Bronze.

The event concluded with big splashes, even bigger smiles, and thanks all around to the organising committee, volunteers, parents, coaches, families and supporters.

RS Tera Sport World Championship – Final Leaders (62 entries)

1st GBR Rafe BRADLEY – – 21 pts

2nd UKR Yevhenii KUZMENKO – – 26 pts

3rd USA Lin ZHOU – – 32 pts

4th GBR Hannah YATES – – 59 pts

5th UKR Pavlo ZINCHENKO – – 61 pts

6th GBR Jasper JENKINSON – – 72 pts

7th GBR Joseph HULSE – – 73 pts

8th GBR Harry O’CALLAGHAN – – 76 pts

9th GBR Harry WILSON – – 78 pts

10th GBR Molly WILSON – – 86 pts

RS Tera Pro World Championship – Final Leaders (57 entries)

1st GBR William STRATTON-BROWN – – 11 pts

2nd GBR Cassius DAY – – 25.3 pts

3rd LTU Rimsa ROKAS – – 32 pts

4th UKR Dmytro ANTIPIN – – 54 pts

5th EST Pärtel ORUSALU – – 62 pts

6th UKR Viktor ROMANOVYCH – – 64 pts

7th EST Trinette VÄLISSON – – 71 pts

8th GBR Ben ANGELL – – 88 pts

9th GBR Matthew BOATMAN – – 111 pts

10th GBR Pippa PALEY – – 140 pts

Full results available here . . .