RS Tera World Championships – Double GBR Champions

A fantastic final day of racing was enjoyed by all at the RS Tera World Championship at Sejlklubben Køge Bugt, Denmark.
Winner of the 2024 RS Tera Sport World Championship was Britain’s Rafe Bradley.
He was joined on the champion’s podium by Yevhenii Kuzmenko UKR in Silver and the USA’s Lin Zhou in Bronze.
Winner of the 2024 RS Tera Pro Fleet, was Britain’s William Stratton-Brown.
Silver went to Cassius Day GBR, with Rimsa Rokas LYU taking Bronze.
The event concluded with big splashes, even bigger smiles, and thanks all around to the organising committee, volunteers, parents, coaches, families and supporters.
RS Tera Sport World Championship – Final Leaders (62 entries)
1st GBR Rafe BRADLEY – – 21 pts
2nd UKR Yevhenii KUZMENKO – – 26 pts
3rd USA Lin ZHOU – – 32 pts
4th GBR Hannah YATES – – 59 pts
5th UKR Pavlo ZINCHENKO – – 61 pts
6th GBR Jasper JENKINSON – – 72 pts
7th GBR Joseph HULSE – – 73 pts
8th GBR Harry O’CALLAGHAN – – 76 pts
9th GBR Harry WILSON – – 78 pts
10th GBR Molly WILSON – – 86 pts
RS Tera Pro World Championship – Final Leaders (57 entries)
1st GBR William STRATTON-BROWN – – 11 pts
2nd GBR Cassius DAY – – 25.3 pts
3rd LTU Rimsa ROKAS – – 32 pts
4th UKR Dmytro ANTIPIN – – 54 pts
5th EST Pärtel ORUSALU – – 62 pts
6th UKR Viktor ROMANOVYCH – – 64 pts
7th EST Trinette VÄLISSON – – 71 pts
8th GBR Ben ANGELL – – 88 pts
9th GBR Matthew BOATMAN – – 111 pts
10th GBR Pippa PALEY – – 140 pts