Formula Kite Europeans – Day 2 France and Britain pack the leaderboard

Day 2 of the 2024 Formula Kite European Championship on the saltwater lagoon of Mar Menor in Spain.
The French were on fire, Lauriane Nolot FRA had a run of four wins to match Poema Newland FRA and they are now tied for the lead with 7 pts.
Into third place is Jessie Kampman FRA with a run of second places on 10 pts.
Behind the French trio are a British trio of Lily Young with 17 pts, Elie Aldridge with 19 pts and Madeleine Anderson on 20 pts.
Katie Dabson GBR slips to ninth with 29 pts and Daniela Moroz USA comes into the top ten with 30 pts.
In the men, Maximilian Maeder SGP jumps into the lead with 6 pts after a run of six wins.
Riccardo Pianosi ITA and Valentin Bontus AUT are now tied in second on 8 pts, with Axel Mazella FRA fourth with 11 pts.
Britain’s Connor Bainbridge remains in sixth with 14 pts, one point behind Bruno Lobo BRA.
Qualifying continues on Thursday with the wind expected to blow even harder than today.
If we saw 11 square metre kites being used today, there’s a high chance that the rarely-used 9 square metre options will be dusted down and readied for action for what is likely to be a day of high drama.
Women 2024 Formula Kite Europeans – 8 races (51 entries)
1st FRA 131 Lauriane Nolot – – -4 -7 1 2 1 1 1 1 – – 7 pts
2nd FRA 98 Poema Newland – – 1 -2 2 -4 1 1 1 1 – – 7 pts
3rd FRA 125 Jessie Kampman – – -27 -8 1 1 2 2 2 2 – – 10 pts
4th GBR 110 Lily Young – – -10 3 3 1 -5 3 3 4 – – 17 pts
5th GBR 154 Eleanor Aldridge – – -5 1 4 3 3 3 5 -27 – – 19 pts
6th GBR 172 Madeleine Anderson – – -5 1 5 5 -6 2 5 2 – – 20 pts
7th SUI 34 Elena Lengwiler – – 3 -11 -6 4 5 5 3 3 – – 23 pts
8th ISR 87 Gal Zukerman – – 2 2 3 8 4 -10 -9 5 – – 24 pts
9th GBR 161 Katie Dabson – – 1 4 -8 5 -27 6 7 6 – – 29 pts
10th USA 152 Daniela Moroz – – 2 -27 10 6 -27 4 4 4 – – 30 pts
Men 2024 Formula Kite Europeans – 8 races (86 entries)
1st SGP 37 Maximilian Maeder (U21) (U19) – – -2 -1 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 6 pts
2nd ITA 45 Riccardo Pianosi (U21) – – 1 1 -2 1 2 -3 2 1 – – 8 pts
3rd AUT 78 Valentin Bontus – – 1 1 2 1 2 -6 -4 1 – – 8 pts
4th FRA 138 Axel Mazella – – -3 2 -4 3 1 2 1 2 – – 11 pts
5th BRA 148 Bruno Lobo – – 3 -6 4 3 1 1 1 -5 – – 13 pts
6th GBR 59 Connor Bainbridge – – -4 2 1 2 4 -30 2 3 – – 14 pts
7th GER 126 Jannis Maus – – -4 4 3 2 2 2 2 -11 – – 15 pts
8th FRA 89 Benoit Gomez – – 1 -13 2 3 -5 4 4 2 – – 16 pts
9th CRO 73 Martin Dolenc – – 6 -8 1 2 -30 1 3 8 – – 21 pts
10th POL 48 Maksymilian Zakowski – – -9 -6 3 4 6 4 3 2 – – 22 pts