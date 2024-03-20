Formula Kite Europeans – Day 2 France and Britain pack the leaderboard

Day 2 of the 2024 Formula Kite European Championship on the saltwater lagoon of Mar Menor in Spain.

The French were on fire, Lauriane Nolot FRA had a run of four wins to match Poema Newland FRA and they are now tied for the lead with 7 pts.

Into third place is Jessie Kampman FRA with a run of second places on 10 pts.

Behind the French trio are a British trio of Lily Young with 17 pts, Elie Aldridge with 19 pts and Madeleine Anderson on 20 pts.

Katie Dabson GBR slips to ninth with 29 pts and Daniela Moroz USA comes into the top ten with 30 pts.

In the men, Maximilian Maeder SGP jumps into the lead with 6 pts after a run of six wins.

Riccardo Pianosi ITA and Valentin Bontus AUT are now tied in second on 8 pts, with Axel Mazella FRA fourth with 11 pts.

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge remains in sixth with 14 pts, one point behind Bruno Lobo BRA.

Qualifying continues on Thursday with the wind expected to blow even harder than today.

If we saw 11 square metre kites being used today, there’s a high chance that the rarely-used 9 square metre options will be dusted down and readied for action for what is likely to be a day of high drama.

Women 2024 Formula Kite Europeans – 8 races (51 entries)

1st FRA 131 Lauriane Nolot – – -4 -7 1 2 1 1 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd FRA 98 Poema Newland – – 1 -2 2 -4 1 1 1 1 – – 7 pts

3rd FRA 125 Jessie Kampman – – -27 -8 1 1 2 2 2 2 – – 10 pts

4th GBR 110 Lily Young – – -10 3 3 1 -5 3 3 4 – – 17 pts

5th GBR 154 Eleanor Aldridge – – -5 1 4 3 3 3 5 -27 – – 19 pts

6th GBR 172 Madeleine Anderson – – -5 1 5 5 -6 2 5 2 – – 20 pts

7th SUI 34 Elena Lengwiler – – 3 -11 -6 4 5 5 3 3 – – 23 pts

8th ISR 87 Gal Zukerman – – 2 2 3 8 4 -10 -9 5 – – 24 pts

9th GBR 161 Katie Dabson – – 1 4 -8 5 -27 6 7 6 – – 29 pts

10th USA 152 Daniela Moroz – – 2 -27 10 6 -27 4 4 4 – – 30 pts

Men 2024 Formula Kite Europeans – 8 races (86 entries)

1st SGP 37 Maximilian Maeder (U21) (U19) – – -2 -1 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd ITA 45 Riccardo Pianosi (U21) – – 1 1 -2 1 2 -3 2 1 – – 8 pts

3rd AUT 78 Valentin Bontus – – 1 1 2 1 2 -6 -4 1 – – 8 pts

4th FRA 138 Axel Mazella – – -3 2 -4 3 1 2 1 2 – – 11 pts

5th BRA 148 Bruno Lobo – – 3 -6 4 3 1 1 1 -5 – – 13 pts

6th GBR 59 Connor Bainbridge – – -4 2 1 2 4 -30 2 3 – – 14 pts

7th GER 126 Jannis Maus – – -4 4 3 2 2 2 2 -11 – – 15 pts

8th FRA 89 Benoit Gomez – – 1 -13 2 3 -5 4 4 2 – – 16 pts

9th CRO 73 Martin Dolenc – – 6 -8 1 2 -30 1 3 8 – – 21 pts

10th POL 48 Maksymilian Zakowski – – -9 -6 3 4 6 4 3 2 – – 22 pts