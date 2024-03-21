2024 Etchells Worlds – Graeme Taylor takes firm grip on Etchells title

Graeme Taylor sailing with James Mayo and Richard Allanson, has taken a firm grip on the 2024 Etchells World Title.



The Aussie team discarded a 14 from the first race of day 4 and then added a third race win to go into the final day with an eleven point advantage over Britain’s Graham Vials (11, 12) sailing with Billy Russell and Andrew Lawson.

Andy Beadsworth (5, 3) moves into third with 48 pts, and Lawrie Smith (9, 2) also recovered, finishing the day in fourth on 53 pts.

Peter Merrington AUS sailing with Ian McKillop and Steve JarvinS, had a best-of-day performance with a win in the first race and then a fourth place to finish the day in sixth overall.

The final day has just one race, giving Vials an outside chance of overturning Taylor’s 11 point lead.

2024 Etchells World Championship – Leaders after 8 races (40 entries)

1st AUS1486 Graeme Taylor – – 5( 5) 11( 11) 1( 1) 6( 6) 1( 1) 8( 8) [ 14]( 14) 1( 1) – – 33 pts

2nd GBR1490 Graham Vials – – 3( 3) 4( 4) 6( 6) 4( 4) [ 13]( 13) 4( 4) 11( 11) 12( 12) – – 44 pts

3rd USA1494 Andy Beadsworth – – 9( 9) 3( 3) 17( 17) [ 41](BFD) 2( 2) 9( 9) 5( 5) 3( 3) – – 48 pts

4th GBR1434 Lawrie Smith – – 6( 6) 1( 1) 13( 13) 8( 8) [ 27]( 27) 14( 14) 9( 9) 2( 2) – – 53 pts

5th AUS1402 Michael Manford – – 8( 8) 8( 8) 4( 4) 1( 1) 5( 5) 12( 12) [ 18]( 18) 17( 17) – – 55 pts

6th AUS1485 Peter Merrington – – 4( 4) 5( 5) [ 27]( 27) 20( 20) 22( 22) 3( 3) 1( 1) 4( 4) – – 59 pts

7th USA1519 Scott Kaufman – – [ 19]( 19) 16( 16) 8( 8) 16( 16) 7( 7) 6( 6) 12( 12) 5( 5) – – 70 pts

8th HKG1482 Mark Thornburrow – – 11( 11) 9( 9) 11( 11) 12( 12) 3( 3) [ 19]( 19) 17( 17) 11( 11) – – 74 pts

9th AUS1466 Chris Hampton – – 14( 14) 15( 15) 2( 2) 14( 14) 12( 12) 10( 10) [ 20]( 20) 10( 10) – – 77 pts

10th AUS947 Mark Bradford – – 21( 21) 7( 7) 3( 3) 15( 15) [ 25]( 25) 18( 18) 13( 13) 6( 6) – – 83 pts

Other GBR

15th GBR1459 Shaun Frohlich – – 18( 18) [ 29]( 29) 15( 15) 10( 10) 14( 14) 28( 28) 3( 3) 16( 16) – – 104 pts

18th GBR1517 David Maclean – – 22( 22) 23( 23) [ 32]( 32) 8( 8) 9( 9) 16( 16) 4( 4) 30( 30) – – 112 pts

