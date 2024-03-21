2024 Etchells Worlds – Graeme Taylor takes firm grip on Etchells title

Graeme Taylor sailing with James Mayo and Richard Allanson, has taken a firm grip on the 2024 Etchells World Title.
The Aussie team discarded a 14 from the first race of day 4 and then added a third race win to go into the final day with an eleven point advantage over Britain’s Graham Vials (11, 12) sailing with Billy Russell and Andrew Lawson.
Andy Beadsworth (5, 3) moves into third with 48 pts, and Lawrie Smith (9, 2) also recovered, finishing the day in fourth on 53 pts.
Peter Merrington AUS sailing with Ian McKillop and Steve JarvinS, had a best-of-day performance with a win in the first race and then a fourth place to finish the day in sixth overall.
The final day has just one race, giving Vials an outside chance of overturning Taylor’s 11 point lead.
2024 Etchells World Championship – Leaders after 8 races (40 entries)
1st AUS1486 Graeme Taylor – – 5( 5) 11( 11) 1( 1) 6( 6) 1( 1) 8( 8) [ 14]( 14) 1( 1) – – 33 pts
2nd GBR1490 Graham Vials – – 3( 3) 4( 4) 6( 6) 4( 4) [ 13]( 13) 4( 4) 11( 11) 12( 12) – – 44 pts
3rd USA1494 Andy Beadsworth – – 9( 9) 3( 3) 17( 17) [ 41](BFD) 2( 2) 9( 9) 5( 5) 3( 3) – – 48 pts
4th GBR1434 Lawrie Smith – – 6( 6) 1( 1) 13( 13) 8( 8) [ 27]( 27) 14( 14) 9( 9) 2( 2) – – 53 pts
5th AUS1402 Michael Manford – – 8( 8) 8( 8) 4( 4) 1( 1) 5( 5) 12( 12) [ 18]( 18) 17( 17) – – 55 pts
6th AUS1485 Peter Merrington – – 4( 4) 5( 5) [ 27]( 27) 20( 20) 22( 22) 3( 3) 1( 1) 4( 4) – – 59 pts
7th USA1519 Scott Kaufman – – [ 19]( 19) 16( 16) 8( 8) 16( 16) 7( 7) 6( 6) 12( 12) 5( 5) – – 70 pts
8th HKG1482 Mark Thornburrow – – 11( 11) 9( 9) 11( 11) 12( 12) 3( 3) [ 19]( 19) 17( 17) 11( 11) – – 74 pts
9th AUS1466 Chris Hampton – – 14( 14) 15( 15) 2( 2) 14( 14) 12( 12) 10( 10) [ 20]( 20) 10( 10) – – 77 pts
10th AUS947 Mark Bradford – – 21( 21) 7( 7) 3( 3) 15( 15) [ 25]( 25) 18( 18) 13( 13) 6( 6) – – 83 pts
Other GBR
15th GBR1459 Shaun Frohlich – – 18( 18) [ 29]( 29) 15( 15) 10( 10) 14( 14) 28( 28) 3( 3) 16( 16) – – 104 pts
18th GBR1517 David Maclean – – 22( 22) 23( 23) [ 32]( 32) 8( 8) 9( 9) 16( 16) 4( 4) 30( 30) – – 112 pts