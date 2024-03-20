2024 Etchells Worlds – Australia’s Graeme Taylor is new leader

Australia’s Graeme Taylor sailing with James Mayo and Richard Allanson, takes a two point lead after day 3 of the 2024 Etchells World Championship in Fremantle, Western Australia.

Taylor won the first race of the day and followed it with an eighth place to top the leaderboard with 32 pts.

While over night leader Graham Vials GBR, with a 13 and 4 slips to second on 34 pts, and Michael Manford with 5 and 12 is now third with 38 pts.

The podium trio have a 27 point gap to leader of the pack . . . fourth placed Mark Thornburrow HKG.

In the first race, Andy Beadsworth USA, took second ahead of Mark Thornburrow HKG. Vials finished 13th.

The second race went to John Bertrand AUS sailing with George Richardson and Lewis Brake, ahead of Peter Ahern AUS, and Peter Merrington AUS, with Vials in fourth place.

Nine races are scheduled with a discard after seven races are completed. Final race day is Friday.

2024 Etchells World Championship – Leaders after 6 races (40 entries)

1st AUS Graeme Taylor – – 5( 5) 11( 11) 1( 1) 6( 6) 1( 1) 8( 8) – – 32 pts

2nd GBR Graham Vials – – 3( 3) 4( 4) 6( 6) 4( 4) 13( 13) 4( 4) – – 34 pts

3rd AUS Michael Manford – – 8( 8) 8( 8) 4( 4) 1( 1) 5( 5) 12( 12) – – 38 pts

4th HKG Mark Thornburrow – – 11( 11) 9( 9) 11( 11) 12( 12) 3( 3) 19( 19) – – 65 pts

5th AUS Chris Hampton – – 14( 14) 15( 15) 2( 2) 14( 14) 12( 12) 10( 10) – – 67 pts

6th USA Scott Kaufman – – 19( 19) 16( 16) 8( 8) 16( 16) 7( 7) 6( 6) – – 72 pts

7th USA Michael Jobin – – 25( 25) 2( 2) 9( 9) 9( 9) 23( 23) 11( 11) – – 79 pts

8th AUS John Bertrand – – 13( 13) 12( 12) 18( 18) 13( 13) 24( 24) 1( 1) – – 81 pts

9th USA Andy Beadsworth – – 9( 9) 3( 3) 17( 17) 41(BFD) 2( 2) 9( 9) – – 81 pts

10th AUS Peter Merrington – – 4( 4) 5( 5) 27( 27) 20( 20) 22( 22) 3( 3) – – 81 pts

Other GBR

15th GBR Lawrie Smith – – 6( 6) 1( 1) 13( 13) 41(BFD) 27( 27) 14( 14) – – 102 pts

18th GBR David Maclean – – 22( 22) 23( 23) 32( 32) 8( 8) 9( 9) 16( 16) – – 110 pts

27th GBR Shaun Frohlich- – – 18( 18) 29( 29) 15( 15) 41(BFD) 14( 14) 28( 28) – – 145 pts

Full results available her . . .