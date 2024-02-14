Pen Duick VI Triumphant Roaring into Punta del Este

Pen Duick VI FR, skippered by the indomitable Marie Tabarly, roared across the Yacht Club Punta del Este finish line at 15:55 UTC on 13 February 2024.

In 25 knots winds and 3 meters seas, Pen Duick VI took first place in the Cape Horn leg of the MCINTYRE Ocean Globe Racea fter 30 days of racing from Auckland, New Zealand to Punta del Este, Uruguay.

The sun came out to welcome the exuberant crew, who’ve fought extremely hard for the coveted 1st place in line honours in what many consider the most prestigious leg of the 8-month OGR circumnavigation.

Pen Duick VI FR (14) first across the finish line in Punta del Este at 15:55 UTC, 13th February, after 30 days of hard racing. Too close to call for IRC ranking positions.

Just four miles separate Spirit of Helsinki FI (71) and Maiden UK (03) in the battle for second place in line honours with less than 270 nm to Punta del Este.

Sterna SA (42) passes Cape Horn at 00:36 UTC, 9.5 miles off the infamous rock.

Explorer AU (28) loses steering 240 nm west of Cape Horn in 50k storm and 7 mtr seas – hove too for repairs and and finally on their way.



At 73 feet, the black-hulled Bermudan Ketch, the flagship of The Elemen’Terre Project whose aim is to raise public awareness of major environmental issues, is the biggest yacht in the OGR fleet.

Pen Duick VI has a long, and what some might say complicated relationship with the Whitbread Round the World Race – Marie’s father Éric Tabarly first skippered Pen Duick VI in the 1973 Whitbread but was dismasted twice before retiring.

And today, Marie proved again, without a doubt, what the iconic ketch is capable of. Marie has said it over and over again – strong winds are the kind of weather Pen Duick VI exactly excels in, and finally they got it in Leg 3.

Marie, who crossed the line suffering with a seriously painful toothache, admitted that while she’s delighted to have taken first place, it’s a bittersweet victory as her biggest rival Translated 9 has been forced to withdraw from leg 3 with hull damage.

Meanwhile, the rest of the fleet is making speedy progress towards Punta del Este. Spirit of Helsinki FI (71) and Maiden UK (03) continue their epic battle, so close, in the right light that they can see each other. Neptune FR (56) are their closest challengers just 60 nm behind.

Galiana WithSecure FI (06) the most easterly of the fleet experienced some heavy winds overnight resulting in some damage.