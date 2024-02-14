SB20 World Championships – Charlotte Borghesi extends her lead on Day 3

Charlotte Borghesi UAE, sailing with Pippa Kenton-Page, Goncalo Lopes and Artem Basalkin extends her lead at the SB20 World Championship.

Charlotte Borghesihas extended her lead to 11 pts after four more races hosted by the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club on Wednesday.

Although not winning a race, after discard, she has 24 pts, eleven ahead of second placed Hendrik Witzmann UAE with 35 pts, and third placed Michael Buchanan SGP on 41 pts.

Slipping to fourth is Ian Garreta of France, but major drop of the day was by Edward Russo also of France, down from fourth to 11th with a string of double-digit scores.

Heading the other way is Edoardo Martinelli UAE, a single-digit scoreline on day 3, including a race win, lifted him into 5th overall.

British entry John Pollard only gained one place, now 9th also after a string of double-digit scores. Paul McCartney AUS made some ground, now in 7th.

Winners Wednesday were Hendrik Witzmann in race 1, Edoardo Martinelli race 2, Paolo Borghesi race 3, and Ian Garreta race 4.

2024 SB20 World Championships – Leaders after 8 races (48 entries)

1st UAE 3818 Charlotte Borghesi – – 2 2 9 2 4 -16 2 3 – – 24 pts

2nd UAE 3703 Hendrik Witzmann – – -15 12 5 1 1 2 9 5 – – 35 pts

3rd SGP 3748 Michael Buchanan – – 4 7 6 3 6 9 -11 6 – – 41 pts

4th FRA 3653 Garreta Ian – – 8 1 2 11 16 4 -27 1 – – 43 pts

5th UAE 3299 Edoardo Martinelli – – 13 4 -18 12 7 1 8 2 – – 47 pts

6th UAE 3239 Mitch Webb – – 16 8 -17 5 3 3 17 10 – – 62 pts

7th AUS 3827 Paul Mccartney – – 11 5 13 17 8 6 4 -49 – – 64 pts

8th BUL 3149 Lyuben Tenekedzhiev – – -22 3 1 19 12 14 16 7 – – 72 pts

9th GBR 3814 John Pollard – – 1 -32 14 8 25 13 12 4 – – 77 pts

10th SGP 3800 Agoston Sipos – – 9 -33 10 7 10 10 19 12 – – 77 pts

11th FRA 3763 Edward Russo – – 3 10 7 10 19 -28 15 15 – – 79 pts

12th FRA 3580 Paul Loiseau – – 12 13 19 12 -49 8 13 9 – – 86 pts

13th BEL 3762 Bart Tytgat – – 5 11 4 13 21 -36 30 11 – – 95 pts

14th SGP 3750 Nils Razmilovic – – 33 26 3 6 5 5 28 -49 – – 106 pts

15th UAE 3363 Michal Pajak – – 14 6 33 4 -39 18 18 14 – – 107 pts

Full results available here . . .