IMOCA Class – Official Statement regards illicit routing in the Vendée Globe

IMOCA Class issues statement of investigation into reported external routing in the Vendée Globe 2020-2021.

We are aware of the publication of an article reporting suspicions of routing in the Vendée Globe 2020-2021.

This situation is currently in the hands of the competent institutions responsible for regulating and monitoring competitions within the Fédération Française de Voile. We express our full confidence in their ability to carry out impartial and thorough investigations.

The use of personalised weather assistance and routing from sources external to the boat is prohibited in the context of IMOCA racing. This rule is a fundamental pillar of our commitment to fairness and sporting integrity.

With this in mind, we stress the importance of a procedure that is carried out with a good knowledge of our races and their rules, in a calm and exhaustive manner.

The IMOCA Class

The statement follows reports by BNN of an anonymous email sent to the French Sailing Federation, providing evidence suggesting that a competitor had benefited from illicit routing information during the race.

The French Sailing Federation has initiated an investigation, and the two individuals implicated in the matter have remained silent.

The alleged outside assistance, which is strictly prohibited according to the Vendée Globe race regulations, could have provided the sailor with a significant advantage over their rivals.