Fireball World Championship – Gillard and Thompson retain lead

Tom Gillard and Andy Thompson lead into the final day of the 2024 Fireball World Championship.
Britain’s Gillard and Thompson will take a seven point lead into the final day of the World Championship after a 1 and 4 scoreline on Thursday.
Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend regain second place with a 2 and a 13 (discard) one point ahead of Aussie pair Brendan Garner and Ben O’Brien with an 8 and 1.
In fourth are Australian Champions Ben Schulz and Angus Higgins (4, 8), with fifth Dave Hall and Paul Constable (7, 9).
Two races are scheduled for the final day.
The championship is hosted by the Royal Geelong Yacht Club, Australia, from 11 to 16 February.
2024 Fireball World Championship – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard ( 58 entries)
1st GBR Thomas Gillard and Andy Thompson – – 3 2 [18] 1 2 1 1 4 – – 14 pts
2nd GBR Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend – – 2 5 6 3 1 2 2 [13] – – 21 pts
3rd AUS Brendan Garner and Ben O’Brien – – 1 1 [16] 2 5 4 8 1 – – 22 pts
4th AUS Ben Schulz and Angus Higgins – – 5 3 5 4 3 3 4 [8] – – 27 pts
5th GBR David Hall and Paul Constable – – 4 4 [13] 7 4 7 7 9 – – 42 pts
6th AUS Tom Gordon and Jack Fletcher – – 6 9 3 5 11 11 [23] 6 – – 51 pts
7th AUS Ben Knoop and James Belton – – 7 7 12 9 9 5 10 [18] – – 59 pts
8th AUS John Heywood and Daniel George – – 13 13 2 8 6 18 11 [22] – – 71 pts
9th AUS Jalina Thompson-Kambas and Nathan Stockley – – [45] 14 1 12 10 6 5 28 – – 76 pts
10th GBR Kevin Hope and William Cook – – 16 11 7 16 17 10 6 [19] – – 83 pts
11th AUS Sophie Jackson and Josh Galland – – 12 6 14 11 7 [58] 16 24 – – 90 pts
12th AUS Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne – – 21 [58] 8 19 12 16 3 12 – – 91 pts
13th SUI Kurt Venhoda and Sonja Zaugg – – [27] 15 4 27 18 20 13 2 – – 99 pts
14th GBR Simon Kings and Jono Loe – – 9 [58] 30 6 20 12 12 21 – – 110 pts
15th AUS Addy Bucek and Peter James – – 8 10 [38] 38 16 8 19 17 – – 116 pts
16th AUS Myles Gavin and Darren Spence – – [58] 16 10 10 46 14 17 5 – – 118 pts
17th AUS Mark Jarred and Glenn Stewart – – 22 8 [31] 20 13 13 27 16 – – 119 pts
18th FRA Claude Mermod and Esteban Hernandez – – 15 [36] 11 17 15 23 14 26 – – 121 pts
19th AUS Phil Peverell and Bruce Shand – – 14 28 17 18 19 26 [58] 3 – – 125 pts
20th GBR Vincent Horey and Richard Pepperdine – – 24 [36] 15 14 14 20.3G 24 15 – – 126.3 pts