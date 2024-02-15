Fireball World Championship – Gillard and Thompson retain lead

Tom Gillard and Andy Thompson lead into the final day of the 2024 Fireball World Championship.

Britain’s Gillard and Thompson will take a seven point lead into the final day of the World Championship after a 1 and 4 scoreline on Thursday.

Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend regain second place with a 2 and a 13 (discard) one point ahead of Aussie pair Brendan Garner and Ben O’Brien with an 8 and 1.

In fourth are Australian Champions Ben Schulz and Angus Higgins (4, 8), with fifth Dave Hall and Paul Constable (7, 9).

Two races are scheduled for the final day.

The championship is hosted by the Royal Geelong Yacht Club, Australia, from 11 to 16 February.

2024 Fireball World Championship – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard ( 58 entries)

1st GBR Thomas Gillard and Andy Thompson – – 3 2 [18] 1 2 1 1 4 – – 14 pts

2nd GBR Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend – – 2 5 6 3 1 2 2 [13] – – 21 pts

3rd AUS Brendan Garner and Ben O’Brien – – 1 1 [16] 2 5 4 8 1 – – 22 pts

4th AUS Ben Schulz and Angus Higgins – – 5 3 5 4 3 3 4 [8] – – 27 pts

5th GBR David Hall and Paul Constable – – 4 4 [13] 7 4 7 7 9 – – 42 pts

6th AUS Tom Gordon and Jack Fletcher – – 6 9 3 5 11 11 [23] 6 – – 51 pts

7th AUS Ben Knoop and James Belton – – 7 7 12 9 9 5 10 [18] – – 59 pts

8th AUS John Heywood and Daniel George – – 13 13 2 8 6 18 11 [22] – – 71 pts

9th AUS Jalina Thompson-Kambas and Nathan Stockley – – [45] 14 1 12 10 6 5 28 – – 76 pts

10th GBR Kevin Hope and William Cook – – 16 11 7 16 17 10 6 [19] – – 83 pts

11th AUS Sophie Jackson and Josh Galland – – 12 6 14 11 7 [58] 16 24 – – 90 pts

12th AUS Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne – – 21 [58] 8 19 12 16 3 12 – – 91 pts

13th SUI Kurt Venhoda and Sonja Zaugg – – [27] 15 4 27 18 20 13 2 – – 99 pts

14th GBR Simon Kings and Jono Loe – – 9 [58] 30 6 20 12 12 21 – – 110 pts

15th AUS Addy Bucek and Peter James – – 8 10 [38] 38 16 8 19 17 – – 116 pts

16th AUS Myles Gavin and Darren Spence – – [58] 16 10 10 46 14 17 5 – – 118 pts

17th AUS Mark Jarred and Glenn Stewart – – 22 8 [31] 20 13 13 27 16 – – 119 pts

18th FRA Claude Mermod and Esteban Hernandez – – 15 [36] 11 17 15 23 14 26 – – 121 pts

19th AUS Phil Peverell and Bruce Shand – – 14 28 17 18 19 26 [58] 3 – – 125 pts

20th GBR Vincent Horey and Richard Pepperdine – – 24 [36] 15 14 14 20.3G 24 15 – – 126.3 pts

