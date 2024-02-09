Ocean Globe leader Translated 9 returning to Falklands with hull damage

The current McIntyre Ocean Globe race leader, Translated 9, is returning to the Falklands with hull damage.

At 22:15 UTC on Thursday 8 February, the owner of Italian yacht Marco Trombetti, Translated 9 (ITL) contacted Race Control to inform them of damage to the hull of the Swan 65.

Two cracks had developed in the stern sections of the former Whitbread yacht then known as ADC Accutrac.

One crack appeared close to the rudder keg and the yacht is taking on water – but the situation is manageable for now.



The crew are managing water ingress for now, and stated that no Assistance is needed.

In the report, two cracks in the hull aft sections were described. One was described as manageable, the other beside the rudder skeg in the aft cabin as concerning. The crew are currently attempting a temporary repair.

Translated 9, alongside 12 other yachts, departed Auckland on 14 January bound for Punta del Este where she was due to arrive by February 13/14th.

They are now sailing at 8.7 knots is 10-12 knots NW winds with favorable winds forecast for the voyage to the Falklands. The ETA in the Falklands is 10 February.

The intention then was to continue to the Yacht Club Punta Del Esta Uruguay.