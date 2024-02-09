2024 ILCA Masters Worlds – Penultimate day down under

The 2024 ILCA Masters Worlds at the Adelaide Sailing Club were back in action for the penultmate day of racing.

Best placed British competitors are: Jon Emmett, second in the ILCA 6 Masters Fleet. Terry Scutcher second in the ILCA 6 Great Grand Masters Fleet.

Mark Lyttle now third in the ILCA 7 Grand Masters Fleet and Tim Law second in the Great Grand Masters Fleet.



ILCA 6 – Apprentices Fleet (9 entries)

1st ARG Franco Riquelme Antonetti – – 5 -9 1 1 1 2 1 1 – – 12 pts

2nd UAE Adil Khalid – – -3 2 3 2 2 1 2 2 – – 14 pts

3rd GER Svenja Weger – – 1 1 2 3 3 -4 3 3 – – 16 pts

ILCA 6 – Masters Fleet (21 entries)

1st AUS Simon Small – – 1 2 3 1 1 -4 1 2 – – 11 pts

2nd GBR Jon Emmett – – -5 1 2 2 2 1 4 3 – – 15 pts

3rd NZL Phil Wild – – 2 -8 1 4 3 3 2 1 – – 16 pts

ILCA 6 – Grand Masters Fleet (45 entries)

1st AUS Mark Tonner-Joyce – – 5 -18 1 1 2 1 2 1 – – 13 pts

2nd USA Andrew Holdsworth – – 3 -7 3 2 3 2 5 2 – – 20 pts

3rd AUS Bruce Savage – – 1 -10 5 5 1 3 4 7 – – 26 pts

ILCA 6 – Great Grand Masters Fleet (43 entries)

1st AUS James Mitchell – – 3 -9 1 1 5 1 3 1 – – 15 pts

2nd GBR Terry Scutcher – – 1 1 -7 2 6 3 4 2 – – 19 pts

3rd AUS Richard Longbottom – – -9 6 3 7 4 7 2 7 – – 36 pts

ILCA 6 – Legends Fleet (19 entries)

1st USA William Symes – – 1 1 1 1 1 1 -4 2 – – 8 pts

2nd AUS Tim Alexander – – 4 -9 8 3 5 2 1 1 – – 24 pts

3rd AUS Robert Lowndes – – 2 3 -10 2 2 8 2 9 – – 28 pts

ILCA 7 – Apprentices Fleet (12 entries)

1st NZL Luke Deegan – – 1 1 1 1 -13 1 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd IRL Colin Leonard – – 2 -6 2 2 1 6 2 2 – – 17 pts

3rd ITA Lorenzo Cerretelli – – -5 3 5 3 2 3 3 4 – – 23 pts

ILCA 7 – Masters Fleet (19 etries)

1st AUS Brendan Casey – – 2 3 1 1 4 1 1 -20 – – 13 pts

2nd AUS Christoph Bottoni – – 1 1 3 3 1 3 3 -20 – – 15 pts

3rd AUS David Whait – – 6 -8 2 2 2 2 2 1 – – 17 pts

ILCA 7 – Grand Masters Fleet (35 entries)

1st AUS Brett Beyer – – -2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd NZL Andrew Dellabarca – – 3 3 2 3 -8 5 4 2 – – 22 pts

3rd GBR Mark Lyttle – – 4 -12 4 5 2 4 3 5 – – 27 pts

ILCA 7 – Great Grand Masters Fleet (19 entries)

1st AUS Steve Gunther – – 1 -7 1 1 2 1 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR Tim Law – – 2 1 -4 4 1 2 2 3 – – 15 pts

3rd AUS Michael Wilson – – 3 2 3 2 4 4 -6 2 – – 20 pts

Full results available here . . .