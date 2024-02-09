Hall and Constable top Fireball 2024 Australian Nationals podium

Dave Hall and Paul Constable GBR, won the Fireball 2024 Australian Nationals at the Royal Geelong YC.

Hall and Constable wrapped up the Open title with a final 2 and 3 to finish with a 13 point advantage.

In second place, and Australian Champions were the Aussie pair Ben Schulz and Angus Higgins, who finished with 25 pts after their worst day with a 7 and 12.

Completing the podium were Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend GBR with 28 pts.

Lurking in 17th place with four race wins were Thomas Gillard and Andy Thompson.

The defending world champion only sailed four of the seven National title races, but won all four . . . Anyone betting against them in the up-coming world title event?

The Fireball World Championship racing opens on Sunday 11 Fbruary.

Fireball 2024 Australian Nationals – Final Leaders after 7 races (50 entries)

1st GBR Dave Hall and Paul Constable – – 12 pts

2nd AUS Ben Schulz and Angus Higgins – – 25 pts

3rd GBR Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend – – 28 pts

4th Tom Gordon and Jack Fletcher – – 32 pts

5th Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne – – 34 pts

6th Ben Knoop and James Belton – – 38 pts

7th Brendan Garner and Ben O’Brien – – 43 pts

8th Kevin Hope and William Cook – – 44 pts

9th Jalina Thompson-Kambas and Nathan Stockley – – 45 pts

10th Sophie Jackson and Josh Galland – – 54 pts

11th Johanka and Jakub Napravnik Kora – – 57 pts

12th Addy Bucek and Peter James – – 72 pts

13th Kurt Venhoda and Sonja Zaugg – – 86 pts

14th Petr Koran and Jan Will – – 102 pts

15th Phil Peverell and Bruce Shand – – 103 pts

16th Mark Jarred and Glenn Stewart – – 109 pts

17th Thomas Gillard and Andy Thompson – – 112 pts

18th Myles Gavin and Darren Spence – – 117 pts

19th Nick Gunner and Simon Gunner – – 119 pts

20th Simon Kings and Johno Loe 121 pts

Full results avaiilable here . . .