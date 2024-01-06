2024 Oceania & Australian ILCA Open – Storms halt play

No racing possible for the Oceania & Australian ILCA Open championships as thunderstorms, rain and unstable wind cancell all racing at the

Adelaide Sailing Club.

Lorenzo Chiavarini of Italy leads by one point from Britain’s Micky Beckett with New Zealander Tom Saunders in third place.

Following the Australian ILCA Championships at the Adelaide club are the ILCA 7 Worlds, starting the 24 January, another important step on the road to the Paris 2024 Olympics.



ILCA 7 Australian/Oceania Championships – Leaders after 6 races (102 entries)

1st ITA Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 3 1 2 9 2 -21 – – 17 pts

2nd GBR Michael Beckett – – 6 2 3 6 -8 1 – – 18 pts

3rd NZL Tom Saunders – – 7 -16 6 1 1 4 – – 19 pts

4th GBR Daniel Whiteley – – -13 3 7 7 3 3 – – 23 pts

5th GER Philipp Buhl – – 4 5 -13 1 3 12 – – 25 pts

6th AUS Matt Wearn – – 12 2 4 2 5 -19 – – 25 pts

7th GUA Juan Maegli – – 4 8 6 5 -15 3 – – 26 pts

8th AUS Luke Elliott – – 1 15 3 2 -25 6 – – 27 pts

9th NED Duko Bos – – 2 4 7 -13 4 10 – – 27 pts

10th GER Nik Aaron Willim – – 5 12 -32 3 7 1 – – 28 pts

Full results available here . . .