2024 Oceania & Australian ILCA Open – Storms halt play

No racing possible for the Oceania & Australian ILCA Open championships as thunderstorms, rain and unstable wind cancell all racing at the
Adelaide Sailing Club.
Lorenzo Chiavarini of Italy leads by one point from Britain’s Micky Beckett with New Zealander Tom Saunders in third place.
Following the Australian ILCA Championships at the Adelaide club are the ILCA 7 Worlds, starting the 24 January, another important step on the road to the Paris 2024 Olympics.
ILCA 7 Australian/Oceania Championships – Leaders after 6 races (102 entries)
1st ITA Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 3 1 2 9 2 -21 – – 17 pts
2nd GBR Michael Beckett – – 6 2 3 6 -8 1 – – 18 pts
3rd NZL Tom Saunders – – 7 -16 6 1 1 4 – – 19 pts
4th GBR Daniel Whiteley – – -13 3 7 7 3 3 – – 23 pts
5th GER Philipp Buhl – – 4 5 -13 1 3 12 – – 25 pts
6th AUS Matt Wearn – – 12 2 4 2 5 -19 – – 25 pts
7th GUA Juan Maegli – – 4 8 6 5 -15 3 – – 26 pts
8th AUS Luke Elliott – – 1 15 3 2 -25 6 – – 27 pts
9th NED Duko Bos – – 2 4 7 -13 4 10 – – 27 pts
10th GER Nik Aaron Willim – – 5 12 -32 3 7 1 – – 28 pts