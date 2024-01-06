Tasar World Championship – Mckee’s Extend lead on day 3

Jonathan Mckee and Libby Johnson Mckee of the USA extend their lead on day 3 of the Tasar World Championships.
After two more races the McKee’s discarded an 8 and counting a fifth, to take their lead to nine points.
Second are Chris Dance and Peter Hackett (4, 4) of Australia and third Harrison Sly and Zara Challis (12, 1) of Australia.
Winner of the first race (R6) were Satoshi and Saori Kami of Japan, their third race win, but inconsistant scoring puts them down in eigth place overall.
Winner of the second race (R7) were Sly and Challis moving them into third overall, nine points clear of James Sly and Eliza Solly (14, 3).
Britain’s Steve and Sara Cockerill had a 21 and 31 to slip to 19th overall.
Sunday 7 January is a scheduled lay-day.
2024 Tasar World Championship – Leaders after 7 races (107 entries)
1st USA Jonathan Mckee and Libby Johnson Mckee – – [8.0] 5 – – 25 pts
2nd AUS Chris Dance and Peter Hackett – – 4 4 – – 34 pts
3rd AUS Harrison Sly and Zara Challis – – 12 1 – – 39 pts
4th AUS James Sly and Eliza Solly – – 14 3 – – 48 pts
5th USA Jay Renehan and Lisa Renehan – – 2 20 – – 53 pts
6th AUS Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne – – 20 8 – – 53 pts
7th AUS Lachlan Heath and Carmen Walker – – 5 2 – – 64 pts
8th JPN Satoshi Kami and Saori Kami – – 1 12 – – 82 pts
9th AUS Robert Douglass and Nicole Douglass – – 22 13 – – 83 pts
10th USA Michael Karas and Molly Karas – – 7 41 – – 89 pts
11th AUS Mark Bulka and Oliver Bulka – – 9 15 – – 91 pts
12th USA Alyosha Strum-Palerm and Analucia Clarkson – – [45.0] 27 – – 93 pts
13th AUS Paul Ridgway and Bronwyn Ridgway – – 18 7 – – 99 pts
14th AUS Jon Holroyd and Tom Johnston – – 26 6 – – 101 pts
15th AUS Rick Longbottom and Darryl Bentley – – [48.0] 11 – – 102 pts
16th AUS Craig Mcphee and Wayne Hale – – 16 [108.0B] – – 114 pts
17th AUS Joshua Faddy and Paula Cummins – – [52.0] 10 – – 115 pts
18th USA Stasi Burzycki and Sophia Kasper – – 25 19 – – 116 pts
19th GBR Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill – – 31 21 – – 119 pts
20th AUS Brad Jones and Allegra Jones – – [38.0] 33 – – 120 pts