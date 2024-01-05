ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship – Busselberg and Flem Hoest day 1 leaders

First day of the ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship, taking place Yacht Club Argentino, Mar del Plata. ARG

One race completed for the 102 strong fleet racing in two flights.

Topping the leaderboard are race winners Julia Busselberg of Germany and Line Flem Hoest of Norway.

On 2 pts are Carolina Albano of Italy and Emma Plasschaert of Belgium, and with on 3 pts Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark and Shay Kakon of Israel.

Best placed of the four British sailing squad members competing is Hannah Snellgrov in 15th with 8 pts, then Matilda Nicholls in 23rd with 12 pts.

Team GB have yet to name their selection for the women’s ILCA 6 at the Paris Olympics, and the results here will be critical to that decision.

ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship – After 1 races (102 entries)

1st GER 221911 Julia Busselberg – – 1 pts

1st NOR 211799 Line Flem Hoest – – 1 pts

3rd ITA 222312 Carolina Albano – – 2 pts

3rd BEL 211552 Emma Plasschaert – – 2 pts

5th DEN 215501 Anne-Marie Rindom – – 3 pts

5th ISR 220477 Shay Kakon – – 3 pts

7th SUI 221910 Maud Jayet – – 4 pts

7th FIN 211133 Monika Mikkola – – 4 pts

9th SWE 222606 Josefin Olsson – – 5 pts

9th TUR 219501 Okyanus Arikan – – 5 pts

11th POR 223111 Vasileia Karachaliou – – 6 pts

11th AUS 208546 Mara Stransky – – 6 pts

13th FRA 211861 Pernelle Michon – – 7 pts

13th USA 222035 Charlotte Rose – – 7 pts

15th ESP 221674 Ana Moncada Sánchez – – 8 pts

15th GBR 219908 Hannah Snellgrove – – 8 pts

17th POL 197117 Wiktoria Golebiowska – – 9 pts

17th SUI 220286 Anja Von Allmen – – 9 pts

19th FRA 221001 Marie Barrue – – 10 pts

19th AUS 218756 Elyse Ainsworth – – 10 pts

21st CAN 220403 Sarah Douglas – – 11 pts

21st GER 218414 Gesa Papenthin – – 11 pts

23rd GBR 219894 Matilda Nicholls – – 12 pts

23rd DEN 220135 Josephine Heegaard – – 12 pts

Other GBR:

71st GBR 218694 Molly Sacker – – 36.0 pts

81st GBR 221584 Daisy Collingridge – – 41.0 pts

Full results available here . . .