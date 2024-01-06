ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship – New leaders after day 2

With two more races completed at the ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship the leadership is taken by Anne-Marie Rindom DEN and Charlotte Rose USA.

Both won their two flight races and after discard are tied for the lead on 2 pts.

Line Flem Hoest of Norway (-11, 3) is third with 4 pts, one point ahead of Germany’s Julia Busselberg (-20, 3) and Josefin Olsson (3, 2) of Sweden who are tied on 5 pts.

Best placed of the British sailing squad members competing is Hannah Snellgrove (2, -10) who moves into tenth tied with Emma Plasschaert (8, -9) of Belgium on 10 pts.

Matilda Nicholls (6, 6) also improves finishing the day in 15th place with 12 pts, and Daisy Collingridge (15, 5) is now 25th on 23pts.

ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship – After 3 races, 1 discard (102 entries)

Full results available here . . .