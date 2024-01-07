2024 Oceania & Australian ILCA Open – Kiwi Tom Saunders leads final series

Racing returned with two races for the Final Series of the 2024 Oceania & Australian ILCA Open with a change at the top of the leaderboard.

Tom Saunders (4, 2) of New Zealand moves into the lead on 25 pts, with Micky Beckett (5, 6) second on 29 pts.

Australia’s Matt Wearn (2, 5) moves into third, tied on 32 pts with former leader Lorenzo Chiavarini (6, 9) of Italy.

The leading group have an 18 pt lead over the chasing pack led by Aussie Luke Elliott, Duke Bos NED and Philipp Buhl GER on 52 pts.

Britain’s Dan Whiteley (-22, 18) is 9th overall and Sam Whaley (3, 25) 22nd.

Gold fleet winners came from down the fleet with Elil Bengtson of Sweden taking the first race and Kiwi George Gautrey the second.

In the Silver fleet, Tim Conradi (3, 5) of Germany leads from Australia’s Stefan Elliott-Shircore (6, 2) and Britain’s Finley Dickinson (1, 4).

ILCA 7 Australian/Oceania Championships – Gold Leaders after 8 races (102 entries)

Full results available here . . .