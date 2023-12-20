Palamós Christmas Race finally underway

Racing finally got started late in the second day at the Palamós Christmas Race event.
In the 29er Spain’s Santiago Nunez and Ricardo de March of Spain lead from Tjed Wilddeboer and Lars Van Den Berg of Holland.
Britain’s Freya Sewell and Hugo Valentine lead the 420 class, one point ahead of Simon Prot and Berier Joyet Swan of France.
Ralph Musto of Britain is third in the ILCA 6 fleet. Leader is Oskar Madonich UKR who won all three races.
Holland’s Alexander Hartsink leads the ILCA 4 class. Ben Anderson of Britain finished the day in 7th after three races.
420 Leaders (62 entries)
1st GBE Freya SEWELL / Hugo VALENTINE – – 1 3 – – 4 pts
2nd FRA Simon PROT / Berier Joyet SWAN – – 4 1 – – 5 pts
3rd GBG Neil MARSDEN / David BROMILOW – – 2 4 – – 6 pts
4th ESP Miguel CAMPOS / Pablo MORENO – – 3 6 – – 9 pts
5th GBR Alice DAVIS / Oliver RAYNER – – 9 2 – – 11 pts
6th FRA Joane EZRATY / Ainoa PHILIPPE SASIAIN – – 6 5 – – 11 pts
29er Leaders (36 entries)
1st ESP Santiago NUÑEZ TORRES / Ricardo DE MARCH SERRANO – – 4 1 – – 4 pts
2nd NED Tjed WILDEBOER / Lars VAN DEN BERG – – 11 1 – – 11 pts
3rd NED Folkert VAN SURKSUM / Lars GANZEVLES – – 9 2 – – 11 pts
4th NED Sophie PIETERS / Lucas PIETERS – – 4 8 – – 12 pts
5th GER Moritz WAGNER / Leo GRADEL – – 7 12 – – 19 pts
6th ITA Giulio SIRACUSA / Francesco FOCOSI – – 11 6 – – 17 pts
ILCA 6 Leaders (68 entries)
1st UKR Oskar MADONICH – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd NED Bas BLOKZIJL – – 2 2 12 – – 16 pts
3rd GBR Ralph MUSTO – – 8 16 5 – – 29 pts
4th CAN Carlos CHARABATI – – 9 15 7 – – 31 pts
5th NED Abel MELENS – – 27 6 2 – – 35 pts
6th UKR Yelyzaveta VYNOHRADOVA – – 10 12 13 – – 35 pts
ILCA 4 Leaders (61 entries)
1st NED Alexander HARTSINK – – 4 1 2 – – 7 pts
2nd ESP Quim FERRER – – 1 2 5 – – 8 pts
3rd FIN Iiris SEPPONEN – – 2 7 1 – – 10 pts
4th ESP Àlvar VILA – – 13 5 3 – – 21 pts
5th NED Amber KNAPE – – 6 13 6 – – 25 pts
6th ESP Miguel GARCIA – – 10 6 9 – – 25 pts
7th GBR Ben ANDERSON – – 3 9 16 – – 28 pts