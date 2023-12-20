Palamós Christmas Race finally underway

Racing finally got started late in the second day at the Palamós Christmas Race event.

In the 29er Spain’s Santiago Nunez and Ricardo de March of Spain lead from Tjed Wilddeboer and Lars Van Den Berg of Holland.

Britain’s Freya Sewell and Hugo Valentine lead the 420 class, one point ahead of Simon Prot and Berier Joyet Swan of France.

Ralph Musto of Britain is third in the ILCA 6 fleet. Leader is Oskar Madonich UKR who won all three races.

Holland’s Alexander Hartsink leads the ILCA 4 class. Ben Anderson of Britain finished the day in 7th after three races.

420 Leaders (62 entries)

1st GBE Freya SEWELL / Hugo VALENTINE – – 1 3 – – 4 pts

2nd FRA Simon PROT / Berier Joyet SWAN – – 4 1 – – 5 pts

3rd GBG Neil MARSDEN / David BROMILOW – – 2 4 – – 6 pts

4th ESP Miguel CAMPOS / Pablo MORENO – – 3 6 – – 9 pts

5th GBR Alice DAVIS / Oliver RAYNER – – 9 2 – – 11 pts

6th FRA Joane EZRATY / Ainoa PHILIPPE SASIAIN – – 6 5 – – 11 pts

29er Leaders (36 entries)

1st ESP Santiago NUÑEZ TORRES / Ricardo DE MARCH SERRANO – – 4 1 – – 4 pts

2nd NED Tjed WILDEBOER / Lars VAN DEN BERG – – 11 1 – – 11 pts

3rd NED Folkert VAN SURKSUM / Lars GANZEVLES – – 9 2 – – 11 pts

4th NED Sophie PIETERS / Lucas PIETERS – – 4 8 – – 12 pts

5th GER Moritz WAGNER / Leo GRADEL – – 7 12 – – 19 pts

6th ITA Giulio SIRACUSA / Francesco FOCOSI – – 11 6 – – 17 pts

ILCA 6 Leaders (68 entries)

1st UKR Oskar MADONICH – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd NED Bas BLOKZIJL – – 2 2 12 – – 16 pts

3rd GBR Ralph MUSTO – – 8 16 5 – – 29 pts

4th CAN Carlos CHARABATI – – 9 15 7 – – 31 pts

5th NED Abel MELENS – – 27 6 2 – – 35 pts

6th UKR Yelyzaveta VYNOHRADOVA – – 10 12 13 – – 35 pts

ILCA 4 Leaders (61 entries)

1st NED Alexander HARTSINK – – 4 1 2 – – 7 pts

2nd ESP Quim FERRER – – 1 2 5 – – 8 pts

3rd FIN Iiris SEPPONEN – – 2 7 1 – – 10 pts

4th ESP Àlvar VILA – – 13 5 3 – – 21 pts

5th NED Amber KNAPE – – 6 13 6 – – 25 pts

6th ESP Miguel GARCIA – – 10 6 9 – – 25 pts

7th GBR Ben ANDERSON – – 3 9 16 – – 28 pts

Full results availble here