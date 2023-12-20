Festive RS Aero Stadium Racing with mulled wine and mince pies

Great fun was had, at the Lymington Town SC Festive RS Aero Stadium Racing, even if the promised sunshine never arrived!

This year the moon did bring us water for Christmas though, with a whopping spring high tide providing ample space and a clear breeze up the river.

The RRS42 relaxation flag for ‘free pumping and rocking’ was deployed often, sometimes to audible groans from the water!

For sure that kept everyone warm, especially alongside the mulled wine and mince pies served between races pitstop style from the pontoon!



Andrew Frost won the five race series from Tim Hire in 2nd and Luke McEwen 3rd before the top three went on to the winner takes all Grand Final.

The three-boat final was closely contested in match racing style, with McEwen taking the overall win.

First Youth was Tim Hire in 3rd and first Female was Abby Hire in 6th.

Gross underachievement on the day’s fancy dress contest led to the judges declaring that title to be retained by Liam Willis for his splendid reindeer outfit from 2017. Must try harder next year!

Full results available here . . .