The 53rd Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca by Iberostar gets underway

The publication of the Notice of Race serves as the starting signal for the 53rd edition of the Trofeo Princesa Sofia Mallorca by Iberostar.

The prestigious showcase regatta will be the first qualifying event for the World Cup Series 2024 and will be the first big test of the season which culminates in the Paris Olympics.

The Sofía brings together the ten sailing disciplines of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The women’s ILCA 6, 49er FX, IQFoil and Formula Kite; the men’s ILCA 7, 49er, IQFoil and Formula Kite; and the mixed 470 and Nacra 17 will compete in the Bay of Palma.

The competition will take place between Monday, 1 April and Saturday, 6 April, when the Medal Races and Medal Series (depending on the class) will decide the champions of the 53rd Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca.

The regatta will open the World Cup Series 2024, the world league of Olympic classes.

Ferran Muniesa, technical director of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca by Iberostar, explains:

“All Olympic eyes will be on the Sofia, it’s like the official training for the Games. This year, the calendar is more complicated, because as the Games are in summer, many world championships have had to bring their dates forward.”

“This will mean that there will be fewer people than usual in the weeks leading up to the event.”

“Even so, we hope that everyone will come to Palma for the Sofia, the first regatta of the year where all the classes and teams come together. It is an honour and a source of pride for us.”

The Notice of Race for the 53rd Trofeo Princesa Sofia Mallorca by Iberostar is available on the regatta’s official website www.trofeoprincesasofia.org

