Trofeo Princesa Sofía – Six Medal day haul for GBR

Britain finished the 52 Trofeo Princesa Sofía, Mallorca, with medals from six events – 4 Gold and 2 Silver.



Gold ILCA 7- Micky Beckett Gold iQFOil – Emma Wilson Gold iQFOil – Sam Sills Nacra Gold Nacra 17 – John Gimson and Anna Burnet Silver Formula Kite – Ellie Aldridge Silver Formula Kite – Connor Bainbridge



Other Gold medal event winners were . . .

Lauriane Nolot of France in the women’s Formula Kite and Maximilian Maeder of Singapore in the men’s Formula Kite.

Marit Bouwmeester of Holland in the women’s ILCA6, and Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka in the mixed 470.

The men’s 49er gold went to Logan Beck and Oscar Gunn of New Zealand, and the women’s 49erFX gold to Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil.

Final British and Leading Gold Fleet Results:

iQFOil Women Final (98 entries)

Gold GBR Emma WILSON – – 54 pts

Silver FRA Lucie BELBEOCH – – 91 pts

Bronze NZL Veerle TEN HAVE – – 84 pts

Other GBR

8th GBR Islay WATSON

iQFOil Men Final (135 entries)

Gold GBR 60 Samuel SILLS – – 32 pts

Silver GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – 37 pts

Bronze ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 70 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed Final (53 entries)

Gold GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 43 pts

Silver ITA Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI DIOTALLEVI – – 47 pts

Bronze ITA Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 61 pts

ILCA 7 Men Final (184 entries)

Gold GBR Michael BECKETT – – 44 pts

Silver NZL George GAUTREY – – 72 pts

Bronze CRO Tonči STIPANOVIĆ – – 73 pts

Other GBR

6th GBR Elliot HANSON

Kite Women Final (53 entries)

Gold FRA Lauriane NOLOT – – 24 pts

Silver GBR Ellie ALDRIDGE – – 33 pts

Bronze FRA Poema NEWLAND – – 42 pts

Kite Men Final (109 entries)

Gold SGP Maximilian MAEDER – – 19 pts

Silver GBR Connor BAINBRIDGE – – 33 pts

Bronze FRA Axel MAZELLA – – 38 pts

49er Men Final (99 entries)

Gold NZL Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN – – 67 pts

Silver AUS Tom BURTON and Max PAUL – – 76 pts

Bronze NZL Isaac MCHARDIE and William MCKENZIE – – 79 pts

GBR:

7th GBR James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT

49erFX Women Final (60 entries)

Gold BRA Martine SOFFIATTI GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE – – 61 pts

Silver NED Odile VAN AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ – – 76 pts

Bronze ARG Maria Sol BRANZ and Cecilia CARRANZA SAROLI – – 76 pts

GBR

13th GBR Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY

ILCA 6 Women Final (98 entries)

Gold NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 60 pts

Silver AUS 204568 Zoe THOMSON – – 87 pts

Bronze NED 221350 Maxime JONKER – – 90 pts

GBR

11th GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE

470 Mixed Final (72 entries)

Gold JPN Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 56 pts

Silver GER Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 63 pts

Bronze ESP Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN CABOT – – 66 pts

GBR:

19th GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS

Full results available here . . .