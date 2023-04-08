Trofeo Princesa Sofía – Six Medal day haul for GBR

Britain finished the 52 Trofeo Princesa Sofía, Mallorca, with medals from six events – 4 Gold and 2 Silver.
- Gold ILCA 7- Micky Beckett
- Gold iQFOil – Emma Wilson
- Gold iQFOil – Sam Sills Nacra
- Gold Nacra 17 – John Gimson and Anna Burnet
- Silver Formula Kite – Ellie Aldridge
- Silver Formula Kite – Connor Bainbridge
Other Gold medal event winners were . . .
Lauriane Nolot of France in the women’s Formula Kite and Maximilian Maeder of Singapore in the men’s Formula Kite.
Marit Bouwmeester of Holland in the women’s ILCA6, and Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka in the mixed 470.
The men’s 49er gold went to Logan Beck and Oscar Gunn of New Zealand, and the women’s 49erFX gold to Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil.
Final British and Leading Gold Fleet Results:
iQFOil Women Final (98 entries)
Gold GBR Emma WILSON – – 54 pts
Silver FRA Lucie BELBEOCH – – 91 pts
Bronze NZL Veerle TEN HAVE – – 84 pts
Other GBR
8th GBR Islay WATSON
iQFOil Men Final (135 entries)
Gold GBR 60 Samuel SILLS – – 32 pts
Silver GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – 37 pts
Bronze ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 70 pts
Nacra 17 Mixed Final (53 entries)
Gold GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 43 pts
Silver ITA Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI DIOTALLEVI – – 47 pts
Bronze ITA Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 61 pts
ILCA 7 Men Final (184 entries)
Gold GBR Michael BECKETT – – 44 pts
Silver NZL George GAUTREY – – 72 pts
Bronze CRO Tonči STIPANOVIĆ – – 73 pts
Other GBR
6th GBR Elliot HANSON
Kite Women Final (53 entries)
Gold FRA Lauriane NOLOT – – 24 pts
Silver GBR Ellie ALDRIDGE – – 33 pts
Bronze FRA Poema NEWLAND – – 42 pts
Kite Men Final (109 entries)
Gold SGP Maximilian MAEDER – – 19 pts
Silver GBR Connor BAINBRIDGE – – 33 pts
Bronze FRA Axel MAZELLA – – 38 pts
49er Men Final (99 entries)
Gold NZL Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN – – 67 pts
Silver AUS Tom BURTON and Max PAUL – – 76 pts
Bronze NZL Isaac MCHARDIE and William MCKENZIE – – 79 pts
GBR:
7th GBR James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT
49erFX Women Final (60 entries)
Gold BRA Martine SOFFIATTI GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE – – 61 pts
Silver NED Odile VAN AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ – – 76 pts
Bronze ARG Maria Sol BRANZ and Cecilia CARRANZA SAROLI – – 76 pts
GBR
13th GBR Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY
ILCA 6 Women Final (98 entries)
Gold NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 60 pts
Silver AUS 204568 Zoe THOMSON – – 87 pts
Bronze NED 221350 Maxime JONKER – – 90 pts
GBR
11th GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE
470 Mixed Final (72 entries)
Gold JPN Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 56 pts
Silver GER Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 63 pts
Bronze ESP Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN CABOT – – 66 pts
GBR:
19th GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS