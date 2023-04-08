RORC Easter Challenge – Gentle start to day one at Cowes

A gentle start to day one of the RORC Easter Challenge had the RORC fleet basking in spring sunshine and super-light conditions.

The first day of the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s training regatta featured an hour of practice starts followed by Race One for all classes.

“It really was borderline to run the race today with such light air, but this fleet came here to train for the season ahead and the most important goal for the race team was to get them sailing,” commented RORC Race Officer Stuart Childerley.

Out on the water, the RORC Coaching Team led by Mason King and the North Sails RIB with Neil Mackley on board, kept a watchful eye on all of the boats.

Offering advice, as well as filming the boat set up and manoeuvres.

Congratulations to Friday’s class winners:

Ian Atkins’ GP42 Dark ‘N’ Stormy,

Dave Bartholomew’s Cape31 Tokoloshe 4,

Ed Bell’s JPK 1180 Dawn Treader,

Alain Waha & Matthew Waite’s Fareast 28 Go West,

Ross Bowdler’s J/80 Justify.

Full Results available here . . .