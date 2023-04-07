Trofeo Princesa Sofía – Beckett wins ILCA 7 Gold ahead of Medal Race

Britain’s Micky Beckett wins the Trofeo Princesa Sofía ILCA 7 (Laser) event for the second year in a row.

Becket finished the final race series with a 28 pt advantage over New Zealands Thomas Saunders. He will have to start the Medal Race Saturday to confirm his victory, but if that is completed successfully the title is his again.

Likewise for Marit Bouwmeester of Holland in the ILCA 6 (Radial) who finished 35 pts clear of Zoe Thomson of Australia.

Unfortunately Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove missed the cut by one point to finish 11th overall.

Britain are also guaranteed four more medals . . . in the men and womens’ iQFOiL foiling events and in the men and womens’ Formula Kite events.

The other British Sailing Team members who made it to their event Medal racing include:

John Gimson and Anna Burnet in 2nd place in the Nacra 17, eight points behind leaders Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Fracari of Italy.

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt are 7th in the 49er and look out of reach of the podium.

Sam Sills goes through in the lead of the men’s iQFoil, with a five point lead over Sebastian Koerdel of Germany.

Emma Wilson leads in the women’s iQFoil event from Veerle Ten Have of New Zealand. Islay Watson goes through in 8th place.

In the women’s Formula Kite, Britain has four competitors in the Medal Series . . . Ellie Aldridge, Katie Dabson, Maddy Anderson and Lily Young.

The problem now is for one of them to beat multiworld champion Daniela Moroz of the USA in the mini Medal Series.

In the men’s Kite, Connor Bainbridge goes through in 2nd behind Maximilian Maeder of Singapore.

It should be noted that for the four Board events Medals are decide with a mini Medal Series for the top ten, comprising of a knock-out series – Quarter Final, Semi Final and Grand Final to decide the podium places.