Ambulance meets first finishers in brutal 75th Brisbane to Gladstone Race

2022 Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race overall winner Celestial was the first yacht across the Brisbane to Gladstone finish line.

Celestial was met on the dock by an ambulance who were required to attend to a crew member with suspected shoulder and rib injuries after being up the main mast attending to an issue with the main halyard.

Celestial finished the 2023 B2G in a time of 1 day, 19 hours, 30 minutes and 53 seconds, more than doubling the time they spent on course last year, when they broke the race record for the fastest conventionally ballasted yacht in a time of 19 hours, 24 minutes and 52 seconds.

Celestial’s owner/skipper, Dr Sam Haynes stepped off the yacht onto the dock and described this year’s race as “brutal” due to northerly wind conditions and violent storm cells.

Celestial’s finish was followed by Ocean Crusaders J-Bird III, the first electric boat to complete the race with female helm Annika Thomson, Maritimo 11 who currently lead on corrected time, Mayfair, Not a Diamond, Kerumba, Wedgetail, Hutchies Yeah Baby, LCE Old School Racing and Crankster.

Eight yachts were forced to retire on the first night of the race after sailing through two storm cells due to yacht damage, crew sea sickness or seamanship decision.

Indigo II retired just before the finish due to a torn mainsail taking the total race retirements to a tally of nine.

2022 Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race winner, Celestial will be officially crowned line honours winner at the presentation on Monday morning, while the smaller boats are currently in the box seat for taking the Courier-Mail Cup, the win overall on corrected time.