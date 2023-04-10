RORC Easter Challenge wraps up in Cowes

Thirty nine teams racing 24 different designs under the IRC Rating Rule entered the RORC Easter Challenge.

The RORC Easter Challenge, supported by North Sails featured seven races over three days, with the IRC Class winners announced at the Cowes RORC Clubhouse on Easter Sunday:

Ian Atkins’ GP42 Dark ‘N’ Stormy,

Simon Perry’s Cape 31 Jiraffe won the class

Lance Adams’ Corby 33 OUI won five races to win IRC Two.

IRC Three was won by Nick Martin’s Sun Fast 3600 Diablo,

In IRC Four John Smart’s J/109 Jukebox was the winner



Honing the techniques and skills to kick start their 2023 season is the ultimate aim of the RORC training regatta that has been run for nearly 30 years.

The RORC Coaching Team led by Mason King was out in force, backed up by drone video from the North Sails Rib.

“We set out to give teams the opportunity to take advantage of the coaching on offer to reach their goals and have fun while they were achieving it,” commented Mason King. “The RORC Race Team laid on excellent racing and the Clubhouse was well attended for the debriefs. Above all, we have had great feedback from the sailors that this has been an extremely useful regatta for their season ahead.”

The RORC Cowes Clubhouse was packed with sailors for the Prize Giving. RORC Commodore James Neville presented IRC Class winners with engraved RORC decanters and performed the customary Easter Egg toss!

Full Results available here . . .