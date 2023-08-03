29er World Championships – Return to action on Thursday for final series

The 29er World Championships at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy took an enforced layday due to the strong winds on Wednesday.

Thursday they are back in action in Weymouth Bay with what is expected to be a patchy breeeze, which should settle as the gradiant breeze kicks back in during the aftrenoon.

The 200+ fleet is now in final gold, silver, bronze and emerald fleets, for the final two days, each scheduled for four races today from 11:00 hrs.

Ben Crafoord and Jacob Marks of Australia lead with 8 pts, second are Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux of France with 10 pts and third Spain’s Mateo and Simon Codoñer on 11 Pts.

Best placed British competitors are 8th placed Charlie Gran and Sam Webb with 20 pts, 9th placed Santiago Sesto-Cosby and Kuba Staite on 20.7 pts, and 11th placed Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse with 25 pts.

29er World Championship 2023 – Top 10 after Race 7, 1 discard (205 entries)

1st AUS 3084 Ben Crafoord and Jacob Marks – – 8 pts

2nd FRA 3 Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux – – 10 pts

3rd FRA 2976 Mateo Codoñer and Simon Codoñer – – 11 pts

4th NED 2896 Zeb Van Dorst and Yannick Van Den Akker – – 13 pts

5th GER 3222 Anton Sach and Johann Sach – – 15 pts

6th FRA 13 Tom Goron and Mael Clochard – – 16 pts

7th ITA 2 Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi – – 16 pts

8th GBR 3260 Charlie Gran and Sam Webb – – 20 pts

9th GBR 3214 Santiago Sesto-Cosby and Kuba Staite – – 20.7 pts

10th IRL 22 Clementine and Nathan Van Steenberge – – 22 pts

