29er World Championship 2023 – Gold Flight selection for final race stage

With the three more races completed the 29er World Championship moves to the final stage racing for the remainder of the regatta.

Ben Crafoord and Jacob Marks of Australia (1,1,-6) lead with 8 pts, second are Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux (1,1,1,) of France with 10 pts and third Spain’s Mateo and Simon Codoñer (4,1,1) on 11 Pts.

The leading three have all won four or more flight races, and now in the new gold flight they will battle for the world title.

Best placed British competitors are 8th placed Charlie Gran and Sam Webb with 20 pts, 9th placed Santiago Sesto-Cosby and Kuba Staite on 20.7 pts, and 11th placed Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse with 25 pts.

Wednesday will see the 205 fleet split into Gold, Silver, Bronze and Emerald for the remainder of the regatta.

29er World Championship 2023 – After Race 7, 1 discard (205 entries)

1st AUS 3084 Ben Crafoord and Jacob Marks 1 1 3 1 1 1 -6 – – 8 pts

2nd FRA 3 Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux 1 -7 2 4 1 1 1 – – 10 pts

3rd FRA 2976 Mateo Codoñer and Simon Codoñer 3 -4 1 1 4 1 1 – – 11 pts

4th NED 2896 Zeb Van Dorst and Yannick Van Den Akker 1 1 2 4 3 -13 2 – – 13 pts

5th GER 3222 Anton Sach and Johann Sach 1 4 2 1 2 -10 5 – – 15 pts

6th FRA 13 Tom Goron and Mael Clochard -12 5 1 3 2 4 1 – – 16 pts

7th ITA 2 Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi -6 5 3 4 1 1 2 – – 16 pts

8th GBR 3260 Charlie Gran and Sam Webb 4 1 1 3 -9 5 6 – – 20 pts

9th GBR 3214 Santiago Sesto-Cosby and Kuba Staite 3 3 2 2 -12 4.7 6 – – 20.7 pts

10th IRL 22 Clementine and Nathan Van Steenberge 2 2 6 5 -9 3 4 – – 22 pts

11th GBR 2433 Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse 5 3 -12 2 8 4 3 – – 25 pts

12th ARG 8 Maximo Videla and Juan Cruz Albamonte 2 8 4 4 5 3 -12 – – 26 pts

13th AUS 3014 Aiden Hodzic and Ethan Lozevski 2 2 -14 5 5 10 3 – – 27 pts

14th ARG 2570 Juani Crespo and Lucio Fenouil -9 7 4 8 3 3 4 – – 29 pts

15th GBR 3081 Ben Mueller and Ben Bradley 7 2 7 7 2 -8 5 – – 30 pts

16th GBR 2849 Finian Morris and Oscar Morgan-Harris 3 15 10 2 -53 2 1 – – 33 pts

17th AUS 3191 Joel Beashel and Logan Radford 3 13 5 3 4 -53 5 – – 33 pts

18th ITA 3231 Mosè Bellomi and Pietro Berti 7 9 7 9 1 2 -14 – – 35 pts

19th ARG 1886 Ignacio Hermida and Franz Menzel 6 4 7 7 3 -9 8 – – 35 pts

20th POL 3092 August Sobczak and Krzysztof Królik -13 13 4 6 6 4 3 – – 36 pts

Full results available here . . .