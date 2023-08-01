Racing at Cowes Week cancelled for second time

The Cowes Week race committee has reached a decision that, given the Met Office yellow wind warning in force for the south coast, no racing will be possible Wednesday and therefore racing for all classes has been abandoned.



Celebrations started early Tuesday when competitors were greeted with classic Cowes Week conditions of sunshine and winds ranging from 18-22kts, which led to another bracing day on the water.

It was also Women’s Day, which as always at Cowes Week, was well supported with female teams competing across most fleets.

Full Cowes Week Day 4 round-up report avai;able here.

Leading Results Day 4 Tuesday, 1 August:

IRC Class 0

1, Dark N Stormy (Ian Atkins)

2, Gladiator (AJ Langley)

3, Ino Noir (James Neville)

IRC Class 1

1, Garm (GARM)

2, Xanaboo (Bruce Huber & Hugh Doherty)

3, La Reponse (Andrew McIrvine)

IRC Class 2

1, Yes! (Adam Gosling)

2, Arcus (John Howell & Paul Newell)

3, Leon (David Franks)

IRC Class 3

1, Juke Box (John Smart)

2, Elaine Again (Ed Mockridge)

3, Javelin (Richard Newsom)

IRC Class 4

1, Quokka 9 (Mr Peter C Rutter)

2, Betty (Jon Powell)

3, Frank 3 (Olly & Sam Love)

IRC Class 5

1, Banter (Handley James Families)

2, Whooper (Giovanni Belgrano)

3, Jetwho? (The Lads)

IRC Class 6

1, Shadowfax (David Rolfe)

2, Kerry Jeanne (Gary Bowers)

3, Prospero Of Hamble (Allan Fraser)

IRC Class 7

1, Genie (Peter Morton)

2, Woof (Jo Richards)

3, So (Kevin Downer)

Performance Cruiser A

1, Eager (Chris Cecil-Wright)

2, Xcapade (Andy Robinson)

3, Baby X (Charlie Esse)

Performance Cruiser B

1, Islay (David Neville)

2, Minx 4 (Jonathan Gardiner)

3, High Spirit (Andy Maskell & David Dunn)

Club Cruiser C

1, Phoenix Too (Mark Hammond)

2, Qioptiq Bayonet (Andrew Hadfield)

3, Par Excellence (Knowall IT)

Club Cruiser D

1, Panda Of Hamble (Barnes & Smyth)

2, Aqua (Ushaka) (Mark Attrill)

3, Haggis 2 (Andrew Buchanan)

Cape 31 (Race 5)

1, Flying Jenny (Sandra Askew)

2, La Pericolosa (La Pericolosa)

3, Chaotic (Nick Phillips)

Contessa 32

1, Drumbeat (Eldred Himsworth, Mark Himsworth & Roger Shapland)

2, Mary Rose Tudor (Theo & George Bell)

3, Lecas (Christophe Declercq)

Daring

1, Dauntless (Giles Peckham, Milo Carver, Richard Romer-Lee & Jane Peckham)

2, Darling (Mike Greville & Bob Gatehouse)

3, Streak (Hamish Janson, George Piers, Alice Dibben & Malcolm Lofts)

Dragon

1, Jerboa (Gavia Wilkinson-Cox)

2, True Story (Stavros)

3, Ecstatic (Eric Williams)

Etchells

1, No Dramas (Beadsworth/Blowers)

2, Exab (Shaun Frohlich)

3, Palaver (Kai Hockley)

First 40

1, Tilt (Alex & Andy Moore)

2, Olympia’S Tigress (Hugh Torode & Susan Glenny)

3, Bordier 2 (Bordier)

Flying 15

1, Men Behaving Badly (Rupert Mander)

2, Fourwinds (Charles Apthorp)

3, Ffervida (Lisa & Roger Guy)

HP30

1, Moral Compass (Jerry Hill & Richie Faulkner)

2, Go West (Alain Waha & Matthew Waite)

3, Vendetta (Lucian Stone)

J/70 (Race 6)

1, Jelvis (Martin Dent)

2, Eat Sleep J Repeat (Paul Ward)

3, Geisha (Ian Wilson)

J/70 (Race 7)

1, Jellyfish (Mr Finley Adam Dickinson)

2, Eat Sleep J Repeat (Paul Ward)

3, Sardonyx XI (William Edwards & Ian Dobson)

J/109

1, Juke Box (John Smart)

2, Witchcraft (Nick Burns)

3, Jenie (Rosie Berry)

Mermaid

1, Jade (Charles Glanville)

2, Mimosa (Mimosa)

3, Rosemary (Rosemary)

Redwing

1, Enigma (Downer Family)

2, Harlequin (Matthew Alexander, John Raymond & Alexander Shaw)

3, Rosetta (James & Jeremy Tate)

SB20 (Race 6)

1, Absolute Carnage (Robin Kirby, Matt Williams & Chris Williams)

2, Game Of Thrones (Rob Gascoigne & Steve Restall)

3, Breaking Bod (Paddy Whelan)

SB20 (Race 7)

1, Breaking Bod (Paddy Whelan)

2, Absolute Carnage (Robin Kirby, Matt Williams & Chris Williams)

3, Crimson Typhoon (Harry Barker)

Sonar

1, Bertie (Alistair Barter & Richard Bailey)

2, Cowes Match Racing (Ruby Sunderland)

3, Acf Limbitless (Andrew Cassell Foundation)

Sonata

1, Joey (Will Smyth)

2, Sonic (Robin Leather)

3, Dick Dastardly (Dawn Bee)

Squib

1, Lucky Counts (Jono Brown & Chris Agar)

2, Aquabat (Steve Warren-Smith)

3, Kestrel (Charlie, Thomas & Harry White)

Sunbeam

1, Danny (Roger Wickens)

2, Holly (Martin & Vicky Jones)

3, Firefly (Stewart Reed)

Sunsail 41

1, Sunsail Solaris (California Luffin’)

2, Sunsail Zephyr (Deloitte)

3, Raymarine Simply Superior (Don’t Panik)

Victory

1, Ziva (Jim Downing)

2, Zinnia (Team Scammell)

3, Peregrine (TEAM PEREGRINE)

X One Design

1, Lara (William McNeill & Andrew Tredrrea)

2, Xcitation (Roger Yeoman, Mike Moss & Jeremy Llewelyn)

3, Crumpet (Barry Dunning)