Fabulous start to RS400 Nationals at Mounts Bay SC

Fabulous start to the RS400 Nationals at Mounts Bay SC, getting five races in before the weather well and truly closed in Tuesday evening.

The 68 strong fleet have been using gate starts, with superb Mounts Bay race management.

Edd Whitehead and Ben Whaley from the Parkstone YC top the leaderboard with 7 pts from a 1, 2, 2, 2 scoreline, discarding a 3rd.

Second are Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst from Beaver SC with 10 pts from a 5 3 1 -7 1 score.

In third place are Roger Gilbert and Keith Bedborough from Dalgety Bay SC with a 6 -11 5 1 3 scoreline on 15 pts.

Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley from Queen Mary SC, who won the opening race, are in fourth with 16 pts

RS400 2023 National Championship after 5 race, 1 discard (68 entries)

1st 1541 Edd Whitehead and Ben Whaley Parkstone YC -3 1 2 2 2 – – 7 pts

2nd 1526 Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst Beaver SC 5 3 1 -7 1 – – 10 pts

3rd 1533 Roger Gilbert and Keith Bedborough Dalgety Bay SC 6 -11 5 1 3 – – 15 pts

4th 1528 Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley Queen Mary SC 1 -26 3 6 6 – – 16 pts

5th 1376 Sam Knight and Chris Bownes Bartley SC 8 2 6 4 -32 – – 20 pts

6th 1535 Tom Halhead and Paul Hilliar Llandegfedd SC 10 4 4 3 -11 – – 21 pts

7th 1479 Chris Webber and Nicki Webber Pevensey Bay SC 2 7 11 -20 4 – – 24 pts

8th 1414 Sam Watson and Geoff Edwards Budworth SC 7 6 7 -22 9 – – 29 pts

9th 411 Richard Cain and Barney Dearsly Starcross YC 4 8 -19 11 15 – – 38 pts

10th 1398 Phil Murray and Neil Schofield Tynemouth SC -32 12 18 5 12 – – 47 pts

11th 1455 Garry Knott and Amy Hinsliff-smith NCSC 11 -27 15 8 18 – – 52 pts

12th 1400 James Stewart and Sam Parker Netley SC -21 20 12 12 8 – – 52 pts

13th 1439 Kevin Podger and Heather Chipperfield Lymington Town SC 15 10 9 -27 21 – – 55 pts

14th 1239 Paul Cullen and Matt Sargent Weirwood SC 16 -37 13 23 5 – – 57 pts

15th 1469 Martin Powell and Arun Powell Parkstone YC -30 23 14 14 10 – – 61 pts

16th 1189 Steve Restall and Chris Stubbs Downs SC 9 16 -56 34 7 – – 66 pts

17th 1362 Mike Saul and Oliver Kent yorkshire Dales 14 9 -27 18 26 – – 67 pts

18th 1481 Howard Farbrother and Jack Munnelly Lymington Town SC (71/OCS) 25 10 19 13 – – 67 pts

19th 1532 Steve Norbury and Andy Hill Warsash SC 13 13 -35 17 25 – – 68 pts

20th 1456 Alex Oyston and Philip Cowans Tynemouth SC 23 -31 16 13 16 – – 68 pts

Full results available here.